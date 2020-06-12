What’s New on Netflix UK: June 12th, 2020

Happy Friday to all UK subscribers. It’s another great Friday for Netflix UK with the addition of 11 great new movies and tv series. Enjoy your weekend and make sure to binge what’s new on Netflix UK for June 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Da 5 Bloods N

Director: Spike Lee

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo, Jasper Pääkkönen

Spike Lee’s latest, and a first feature-length film on Netflix could potentially be one of the best Original films of the year.

Years after the end of the Vietnam War, four veterans return to the country to search for their fallen squad leader, and long-rumored buried treasure. The four men must battle nature, humanity, and the long-lasting consequences of the Vietnam war.

F is for Family N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart

Bill Burr is back as Frank and ready to get angry for your source of entertainment!

He’ll put your head through a f***ing wall if you come between him and his tv. Going back to the 70s, the dysfunctional Murphy family resides in the suburbs, where kids were wild the beers flowed freely.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 12th, 2020

Addicted to Life (2014)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Dating Around (Season 2) N

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2 (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3 (2017)

F is for Family (Season 4) N

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Season 1) N

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N

Magnetic (2018)

The Search (Limited Series) N

The Woods (Season 1) N

What’s Popular on Netflix UK Today: June 12th, 2020

13 Reasons Why continues to dominate the TV top spot in the UK. Meanwhile the Polish “50 Shades of Grey” continues to do well.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 12th) 1. 13 Reasons Why

2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

3. White Lines

4. Space Force

5. Queer Eye

6. The Last Dance

7. Snowpiercer

8. Dynasty

9. Queen of the South

10. The Titan Games — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 12, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!