What’s New on Netflix UK: March 1st, 2021

The first of the month means a batch of new titles on Netflix and the UK was treated to just over a couple of dozen new titles today. Here’s everything new on Netflix in the UK for March 1st, 2021.

Today was a net loss for the UK library overall, however. 51 removals occurred today including some huge movies such as All The Devil’s Men, Behind Enemy Lines and West Side Story. You can see more of what’s leaving Netflix UK throughout March 2021 here.

Overwhelmed by the choice of the new releases? Here are our top 3 picks from today:

The Bold Type (Seasons 1-4)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin

Looking for a binge-watch? Netflix just picked up Freeform’s The Bold Type (which is distributed by Universal Television) which is a highly rated teen comedy from the network.

Throughout the show, you follow three millennial women who are navigating the fast-paced life of working at a women’s magazine in New York City.

3:10 to Yuma

Genre: Western

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Ben Foster, Dallas Roberts

If you want to watch one of the best Westerns released over the past couple of decades, we’d absolutely recommend giving 3:10 to Yuma a go.

The movie went onto be nominated for 2 Oscars and is largely considered to be James Mangold’s best movie.

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-2)

Genre: Sketch comedy

Creators: Neal Brennan, Dave Chappelle

Cast: Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, Rudy Rush

After a fairly public spat over licensing rights to the show between ViacomCBS and Dave Chappelle, the show returned to Netflix in the US and Canada last month, and now, Netflix UK is getting in on the action.

The sketch comedy series follows Dave Chappelle tackles important issues such as race and culture through the lens of the early 2000s.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix UK for March 1st, 2021

19 New Movies on Netflix UK for March 1st

2012 (2009)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Banyuki (2009)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

The Boy (2016)

Connected (2021)

Ghostbusters (1984)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Luis and the Aliens (2018)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

No Good Deed (2014)

Paradise Lost (2006)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2011)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Trial by Fire (2018)

9 New TV Series on Netflix UK for March 1st

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1)

Alice (Season 1)

The Bold Type (Seasons 1-4)

The Challenge (Seasons 1-2)

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-2)

Do You Like Brahms? (Season 1)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 1)

