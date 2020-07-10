There are ten new additions to look forward to watching on Netflix UK this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK Today:

The Old Guard (2020) N

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli

Without a Marvel or DC extravaganza to keep you occupied this Summer, instead, Netflix offers you its latest comic-book adaptation, The Old Guard. A potential smash hit for the summer, we expect to see The Old Guard claim the most popular spots this weekend.

Centuries-old, a group of immortals capable of healing from any wound, have made a name for themselves as the perfect guns for hire. Just as another immortal is “awakened”, they discover that the secret of their immortality has been exposed, and must now fight to keep their freedom.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron N

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 1

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 33-46 minutes

In his first-ever Netflix Original, Zac Efron travels the globe wit wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy and sustainable ways of living.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 10th, 2020

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Hello Ninja (Season 3) N

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Mama’s Boy (2018)

The Old Guard (2020) N

Your Excellency (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 10th, 2020

On Yoga The Architecture of Peace (2017)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 10th, 2020

You know the story… Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Unsolved Mysteries continue their dominance at the top.

Most Popular TV series on Netflix UK: July 10th, 2020 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. Warrior Nun

3. The Sinner

4. Floor is Lava

5. Snowpiercer

6. The Baby-Sitters Club

7. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

8. Rick and Morty

9. White Lines

10. Chewing Gum — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 10, 2020

