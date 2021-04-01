What’s New on Netflix UK: April 1st, 2021

It’s no April fool when we say that there are 96 new additions on Netflix UK to kickstart the new month. With over 90 new movies to choose from, there’s no excuse for boredom this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for April 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Cast Away (2000)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Paul Sanchez, Peter Von Berg, Dmitri S. Boudrine

Tom Hanks was nominated for his fifth Academy Award, and his second in as many films working for legendary director Robert Zemeckis.

On the journey home back to America, FedEx executive Chuck Noland survives a tragic plane crash that results in him being the only survivor. Finding himself on a deserted tropical island, Chuck’s fight for survival begins as he experiences dehydration, hunger, and loneliness.

Shrek: The Musical (2013)

Director: Michael John Warren

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Brian d’Arcy James, Sutton Foster, Christopher Sieber, John Tartaglia, Daniel Breaker

DreamWorks Ogre-sized movie franchise made its way to Broadway in 2013 with a musical adaptation of Shrek. The musical was a smash hit and had productions take place in Seattle, Broadway, and a nationwide tour across the US and UK.

They Live (1988)

Director: John Carpenter

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Roddy Piper, Keith David, Meg Foster, George ‘Buck’ Flower, Peter Jason

Legendary Canadian wrestler ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper stars in John Carpenter’s cult-classic and for the first time ever, is available to stream on Netflix UK.

The wanderer George Nada discovers a pair of sunglasses that allows him to see the world as it truly is, controlled by the media and government using subliminal messaging to keep the population subdued. The social elite is skull-faced aliens, with the goal of conquering the entire world. Armed with a shotgun, and his all-seeing sunglasses, Nada is ready to kick ass in his quest to free the world from domination.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: April 1st, 2021

Netflix’s controversial documentary Seaspiracy starts April in the top spot. Meanwhile, The Irregulars has smashed its way to the top of the most popular TV series list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: April 1st, 2021 1️⃣The Irregulars

2️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

3️⃣Snowpiercer

4️⃣Formula 1: Drive to Survive

5️⃣Ginny & Georgia

6️⃣The One

7️⃣Who Killed Sara?

8️⃣Behind Her Eyes

9️⃣The Bold Type

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 1, 2021

92 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: April 1st, 2021

47 Ronin (2013)

Alleycats (2016)

American Girl: Grace Stirs up Success (2015)

Arrival (2016)

Atonement (2007)

Baaria (2009)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bee Movie (2007)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Beneath (2013)

Cast Away (2000)

Collateral (2004)

Curve (2015)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Daylight (1996)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Empire State (2013)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fences (2016)

Fighting (2009)

Flushed Away (2006)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Hope Springs (2012)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Keith Lemon: The Film (2012)

Kidulthood (2006)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Liar Liar (1997)

Love Story (1970)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Masterpiece : Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014)

Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight (2011)

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks & Caicos (2014)

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’ Movie (2014)

Murder on the Home Front (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Out of Time (2000)

Outcast (2014)

Patch Adams (1998)

People Places Things (2015)

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015)

Raw Deal (1986)

Red Heat (1988)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot (2015)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind (2017)

Sherpa (2015)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Musical (2013)

Sixty Six (2006)

Sleepers (1996)

Stardust

Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Borrowers (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Boy (2015)

The Bronze (2015)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Game (1997)

The Hitcher (2007)

The Knight and the Princess (2019)

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Mexican (2001)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Sound of Silence (2019)

The Strangers (2008)

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

They Live (1988)

Thunderbirds (2004)

Twister (1996)

Unbroken (2014)

White House Down (2013)

Wild Bill (2011)

You, Me, and Dupree (2006)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK: April 1st, 2021

Glimpses of a Future (1 Season)

Magical Andes (Season 2) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK: April 1st, 2021

Prank Encounters (Season 2) N

Worn Stories (Limited Series) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!