What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 11th, 2020

A quiet day on Netflix UK today with the addition of only 2 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for August 11th, 2020.
First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N
Director: Tyler Spindel
Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 44 Minutes
Rob Schneider… is not a stapler in his new stand up routine for Netflix! Now in his 50s, Rob discusses life at middle age, the gym, and the downside of being f***** up.
What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020
- By the Sea (2015)
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N
Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020
To no one’s surprise, The Umbrella Academy still remains top of the TV series list in the UK.
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 11th, 2020
1️⃣The Umbrella Academy
2️⃣World’s Most Wanted
3️⃣The Fall
4️⃣Selling Sunset
5️⃣Good Girls
6️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
7️⃣Friday Night Dinner
8️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins
9️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan
🔟Don’t Tell the Bride
