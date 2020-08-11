What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 11th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 11th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on August 11, 2020, 5:00 am EST

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids is now available to stream on Netflix UK

A quiet day on Netflix UK today with the addition of only 2 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for August 11th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

Director: Tyler Spindel
Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Rob Schneider… is not a stapler in his new stand up routine for Netflix! Now in his 50s, Rob discusses life at middle age, the gym, and the downside of being f***** up.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020

  • By the Sea (2015)
Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020

To no one’s surprise, The Umbrella Academy still remains top of the TV series list in the UK.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!

