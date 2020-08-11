What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 11th, 2020

A quiet day on Netflix UK today with the addition of only 2 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for August 11th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

Director: Tyler Spindel

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Rob Schneider… is not a stapler in his new stand up routine for Netflix! Now in his 50s, Rob discusses life at middle age, the gym, and the downside of being f***** up.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020

By the Sea (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 11th, 2020

To no one’s surprise, The Umbrella Academy still remains top of the TV series list in the UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 11th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣World’s Most Wanted

3️⃣The Fall

4️⃣Selling Sunset

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

7️⃣Friday Night Dinner

8️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

9️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

