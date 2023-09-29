What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 29th, 2023

Happy Friday and get ready to say hello to the weekend! If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, there’s been a bunch of new titles over the past couple of days and we’ll pick out our favorites and list them all below.

This weekend will see a big batch of new releases hitting the service thanks to us crossing into a brand new month on Sunday. Dozens of movies are expected to hit the service alongside a few licensed shows so keep an eye on our What’s new on Netflix section for more. You can find the full October 2023 lineup here.

A bunch of movies and series also depart Netflix this weekend with the first of the month rotation. If we had to pick out one title for you to watch, we’d recommend the short mini-series Hatfields & McCoys starring Kevin Costner.

Now let’s get into today’s new releases:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

Reptile (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian

Writer: Grant Singer, Benjamin Brewer, Benicio Del Toro

Runtime: 134 min / 2h 14m

Movie fans have been treated to a lot this week with the Wes Anderson shorts continue to trickle out onto the platform but the big new release is undoubtedly this new thriller starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake.

The plot focuses on a hardened detective who uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

In our review of the movie by critic Andrew Morgan, he gave the movie a PLAY rating calling it:

“An enthralling procedural that keeps you rapt throughout with solid performances from Del Toro, Silverstone, Bogosian, & crew.”

Nowhere (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Albert Pintó

Cast: Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas

Writer: Indiana Lista, Ernest Riera, Seanne Winslow

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Our next movie highlight is one that’s flown under most radars (including ours but in our defense, Netflix has released next to nothing about it until recently) but now we’re giving it a spotlight here.

The thriller is about a woman stuck in a shipping container while pregnant completely desperate for food and water.

Originating out of Spain, this has echoes of The Platform and Squid Game to it – we’ll see if it proves to be a hit in the coming weeks.

Force of Nature

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Michael Polish

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson, David Zayas

Writer: Cory Miller

Runtime: 91 min / 1h 31m

Finally, if you’re looking for a movie to just switch your brain off to this weekend, you couldn’t do much worse than Force of Nature. Headlined by Mel Gibson, the movie is about cops trying to evacuate an apartment building while a natural disaster is taking place but their job is made infinitely harder when a group of criminals show up to conduct a heist.

The movie has an impressive 8% on RottenTomatoes but given how the critics often don’t know a crowd-pleaser when they see it, we suspect this will do well on Netflix over the weekend.

You will need a premium Netflix account to watch Force of Nature.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 29th

10 New Movies Added

Do Not Disturb (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

– TV-MA – Turkish – A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure. Force of Nature (2020) – R – English

– R – English Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian – This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin. Love is in the Air (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

– TV-14 – English – A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever. Nowhere (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country. Reptile (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

– R – English – A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.

– TV-MA – Spanish – For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews. The Oskars Fantasy (2023) – TV-MA – Filipino – Desperate to win an award, a producer hires real supernatural monsters to act in his horror film — but their fee may not be the bargain he thinks it is.

– TV-MA – Filipino – Desperate to win an award, a producer hires real supernatural monsters to act in his horror film — but their fee may not be the bargain he thinks it is. The Rat Catcher (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – A professional rodent killer takes center stage in this lesser-known Roald Dahl short story.

– PG – English – A professional rodent killer takes center stage in this lesser-known Roald Dahl short story. The Swan (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – Two large, ignorant bullies ruthlessly pursue a small, brilliant boy in this young adult Roald Dahl short story.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family’s legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler.

– TV-MA – English – As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family’s legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler. Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge. Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.

– TV-Y7 – English – When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 11 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for September 29th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Encounters The Machine 2 Love Is Blind Spy Kids: Armageddon 3 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Forgotten Love 4 Who Killed Jill Dando? The Black Book 5 Castlevania: Nocturne The Foreigner 6 Sex Education Love at First Sight 7 Virgin River The Wolf of Wall Street 8 Liebes Kind Despicable Me 2 9 The Pacific The Boss Baby 10 One Piece Woody Woodpecker

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.