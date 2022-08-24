What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 24th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily roundup of all the new releases on Netflix in the US so far this week. There’s 16 new titles to cover that have touched down onto the service so let’s look at those and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There’s still much to watch on Netflix for the rest of the week. Partner Track and Me Time are the two big Netflix Originals rounding out the week, for example.

Today is your last chance to watch Wheel of Fortune on Netflix and The November Man, which both leave tomorrow. We’d recommend looking over the September 2022 removals list as there are dozens of movies and series to watch before they depart.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

As always, let’s take a look at our three favorite new series and movies added before diving into the full list.

Lost Ollie (Limited Series)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson

Writer: Shannon Tindle

Runtime: 41 mins

This new four-part limited series tells the story of a patchwork bunny going to the end of the world to reunite with his lost owner. He’s not on his search alone, however, as he’s joined by Zozo and Rosy.

Having got early screens to Lost Ollie, I can not recommend it enough. It’s one of the best new releases on Netflix in 2022 and the last time I felt the same kind of on-screen magic as this was back when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance launched on Netflix. It’s been compared to a live-action Toy Story but that’s doing this service an injustice as it rightly stands on its own two feet.

Rick Ellis of All Your Screens reviewed the title and said it was “a four-episode master class on what it means to hurt and to learn to move on.”

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Charlie Russell

Cast: John McAfee

Runtime: 105 min

Netflix has had a great run when it comes to releasing documentaries on the batsh*t insanity of our world and this documentary firmly belongs in that category.

The documentary covers the eccentric character that is John McAfee (yes, the same guy who made your antivirus software!) and his wild years of him being on the run from authorities.

Superbro (Seasons 1-2)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Theodore Saidden, Nathan Saidden, Joseph Green, Adrian Pickering, Alicia Banit, Diamond Lust

Runtime: 30 min

Our last highlight of the day is one that will no doubt get lost in the shuffle but is well worth your time.

The Australian comedy series follows a suburban Australian teen and his best friend getting up to no good.

It’s based on a YouTube sketch series and ran for two seasons in Australia under the name of Superwog.

Full List of New Releases Now on Netflix

You can find an expanded version of this list with trailers, posters, actor lists and more via our new on Netflix hub.

8 New Movies Added This Week So Far

Moms at War (2018) – TV-14 – English – Two fierce mothers become rivals when a school contest forces their kids, both model students, to compete against one another to be the best in class.

– TV-14 – English – Two fierce mothers become rivals when a school contest forces their kids, both model students, to compete against one another to be the best in class. Nigerian Prince (2018) – TV-MA – English – When a stubborn American teenager is sent to Nigeria by his mother, his cousin’s scamming business becomes a viable option for securing a return flight.

– TV-MA – English – When a stubborn American teenager is sent to Nigeria by his mother, his cousin’s scamming business becomes a viable option for securing a return flight. Nightmare of the Wolf Bestiary (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Dig into the dark mythological origins of the many monsters — manticores, wraiths, werewolves and more — stalking “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.”

– TV-MA – English – Dig into the dark mythological origins of the many monsters — manticores, wraiths, werewolves and more — stalking “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run.

– TV-MA – English – Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run. The K.E.OP/S System (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – When a hapless screenwriter is stalked by a sinister group, he and an old friend are plunged into violence and chaos in their search for the truth.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a hapless screenwriter is stalked by a sinister group, he and an old friend are plunged into violence and chaos in their search for the truth. The Witcher Bestiary Season 2 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From blood-craving bruxa to forest-dwelling leshy, from wyverns to the Wild Hunt, explore the origins of the beasties prowling Season 2 of “The Witcher.”

– TV-MA – English – From blood-craving bruxa to forest-dwelling leshy, from wyverns to the Wild Hunt, explore the origins of the beasties prowling Season 2 of “The Witcher.” Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Inspired by New York City streetball, influential brand AND1 turned local legends on the court into international icons. So why did it come to an end?

– TV-MA – English – Inspired by New York City streetball, influential brand AND1 turned local legends on the court into international icons. So why did it come to an end? Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father’s beloved dune buggy.

8 New TV Series Added This Week So Far

Chad and JT Go Deep (Seeason 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series.

– TV-MA – English – Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series. Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves.

– TV-PG – English – A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves. Mo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.

– TV-MA – English – In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family. Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – Brazil’s Fab Five use their knowledge of well-being, style, grooming, design and culture to transform everyday heroes’ lives in this uplifting series.

– TV-14 – Portuguese – Brazil’s Fab Five use their knowledge of well-being, style, grooming, design and culture to transform everyday heroes’ lives in this uplifting series. Ridley Jones (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Bold and curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

– TV-Y – English – Bold and curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the museum’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night! Selling The OC (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

– TV-MA – English – The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves. Superbro (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English – A suburban Australian teen and his best friend get up to no good in this comedy based on Theodore and Nathan Saidden’s beloved YouTube sketch series.

– TV-MA – English – A suburban Australian teen and his best friend get up to no good in this comedy based on Theodore and Nathan Saidden’s beloved YouTube sketch series. Under Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 24th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Echoes Look Both Ways Sing 2 2 The Sandman Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist The Cuphead Show! 3 High Heat Day Shift Instant Dream Home 4 Never Have I Ever The Next 365 Days Junior Baking Show 5 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Sing 2 CoComelon 6 Stranger Things Uncharted Inside the Mind of a Cat 7 Virgin River Inside the Mind of a Cat Sam & Cat 8 Locke & Key The Gray Man Henry Danger 9 Riverdale Purple Hearts The Sea Beast 10 The Cuphead Show! The Informer The Thundermans

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.