What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 9th, 2022

We've got eight new movies and shows to cover. We'll also check to see what's topping the Netflix US top 10s.

Lots still to look forward to throughout the week, including the final season of Locke & Key, the new Jamie Foxx movie Day Shift, and the third season of Netflix’s anime series, DOTA.

Today is your last chance to watch Demonic (2015) and The Saint (2017) which both leave the service tomorrow.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 9th

The Nice Guys (2016)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Shane Black

Cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice

Writer: Shane Black, Anthony Bagarozzi

Runtime: 116 min

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes is this beloved movie starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as a private eye and a tough guy investigating a porn stars disappearance.

Gosling’s performance in the movie was one of the most praised aspects of the movie with NME’s review saying:

“Ryan Gosling excels as a feckless and cowardly private investigator in a buddy comedy full of wit and energy.”

I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Skye Borgman

Runtime: 37 mins

Continuing Netflix’s foray into the world of crime docu-series that’ll leave you shaken and depressed for the future of humanity is I Just Killed My Dad.

It’s about a young boy from Louisiana who shot his father and didn’t even attempt to deny it. The reason at to why he killed is father is where the heart of this series which is often disputed.

The three-episode limited series comes from director Skye Borgman who previously produced Girl in the Picture for Netflix and Abducted in Plain Sight.

Riverdale (Season 6)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse

Writer: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Runtime: 45 min

The CW’s hit show Riverdale comes to Netflix (a day later than planned) in the United States in full following its finale last week.

In case you’ve never heard of or watched the show, here’s what you can expect:

“While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.”

This season also saw Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Sabrina Spellman feature in a cameo. Naturally, if you’ve been going off the Riverdale series, this season will do absolutely nothing to bring you back.

Riverdale is set to return for one final season in 2023.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 9th

4 New Movies Added

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) – TV-MA – English – To save a kidnapped loved one, a pack of wealthy men must return to their vigilante past when they are blackmailed to pull off a treacherous heist.

– TV-MA – English – To save a kidnapped loved one, a pack of wealthy men must return to their vigilante past when they are blackmailed to pull off a treacherous heist. Nimbe (2019) – TV-MA – English – A bullied teenager gravitates toward the acceptance he finds in a street gang but soon ends up involved in a world of drug abuse and organized crime.

– TV-MA – English – A bullied teenager gravitates toward the acceptance he finds in a street gang but soon ends up involved in a world of drug abuse and organized crime. The Great Chinese Beans (2004) – TV-PG – Arabic – A young man can’t keep up when his relatives form a smuggling gang, so he escapes to China for a cooking competition, but ends up in big trouble, anyway.

– TV-PG – Arabic – A young man can’t keep up when his relatives form a smuggling gang, so he escapes to China for a cooking competition, but ends up in big trouble, anyway. The Nice Guys (2016) – R – English – A private eye and a tough guy for hire get tangled up in the seamy side of 1970s Los Angeles as they investigate an adult film star’s mysterious death.

4 New TV Series Added

I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.

– TV-MA – English – Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. Riverdale (Season 6) – TV-14 – English – While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.

– TV-14 – English – While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery. Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret!

– TV-Y – English – No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret! The Kingdom (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – An angel named Josephine arrives in a rural town to help residents find faith and their truest selves.

