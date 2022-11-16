What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 16th, 2022

Happy Wednesday and as we hit the middle of the month and the week, there are a bunch of new titles to watch on Netflix. Here’s a rundown of what’s new and trending in the top 10s on Netflix for November 16th, 2022.

The lineup for December 2022 continues to build and if you want to see what’s scheduled to hit so far, check out our latest preview for the month to come.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes the third and final season of Dead to Me, which hits tomorrow (November 17th), with the big new movie starring Jason Momoa hitting on Friday.

On the removals front, it’s your last few days to watch the popular R.L. Stine series Goosebumps, and the Netflix Original series Lilyhammer departs soon too.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 16th

The Wonder (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Cast: Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, Ciarán Hinds

Writer: Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue, Sebastián Lelio

Runtime: 108 min / 1h 48m

Awards: 1 nomination

Florence Pugh headlines one of the big new movies that Netflix has lined up for the final two months of the years and already is charting to be one of Netflix’s best of the year.

The movie follows a nurse who travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.

In our review of the movie published today, Andrew Morgan stated:

“Slowly peeling back the layers of uncertainty & mysticism, the film becomes a tense yet enjoyable parable about the risks of faith without interrogation and the use of stories to hide our true selves and, potentially, our darkest secrets. I would encourage people to shed the noise around Don’t Worry Darling and enjoy the blossoming stardom of Florence Pugh in a subtle yet commanding performance that shows off her full range.”

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Bill Nye, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter

Runtime: 86 mins / 1h 26m

Adding to Netflix’s now 22-title-strong library of interactive specials is the final entry in the animated Jurrasic World: Camp Cretaceous series on Netflix that pits you with having to help Camp Fam survive.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Paul Leyden

Cast: Jeffrey Donovan, Richard Fleeshman, Jake Choi

Writer: Andrew Klein, Paul Leyden

Runtime: 102 mins / 1h 42m

As we first reported last month, R.I.P.D.’s sequel (or prequel as it is probably more appropriate to call it) has come exclusively to streaming via Netflix today alongside its physical and VOD release.

Seeing a slimmed-down budget, the movie rewinds the clock to the late 1800s and sees a Sheriff finding himself in the afterlife after a deadly shootout.

The movie is notably not available via Netflix’s ad tier.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 16th, 2022

10 New Movies Added

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In an electric stand-up special, Deon Cole ponders romance, racist hotel showers, post-coital bedtime prayers and why he loves women of a certain age.

– TV-MA – English – In an electric stand-up special, Deon Cole ponders romance, racist hotel showers, post-coital bedtime prayers and why he loves women of a certain age. If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) Netflix Original – PG – None – Grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting.

– PG – None – Grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting. In Her Hands (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – Dari – As Western forces withdraw, Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor braves mortal danger to lead a fight for education for the next generation of Afghans.

– PG-13 – Dari – As Western forces withdraw, Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor braves mortal danger to lead a fight for education for the next generation of Afghans. Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden’s pandemic poster girl.

– TV-MA – Swedish – The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden’s pandemic poster girl. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It’s up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.

– TV-PG – English – After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It’s up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special. Off Track (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother.

– TV-MA – Swedish – In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022) – PG-13 – English – When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead.

– PG-13 – English – When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Armed with music and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Armed with music and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond. The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss.

– TV-MA – Thai – Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss. The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.

2 New TV Series Added

Mind Your Manners (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho helps people become their best selves through good manners in this heartwarming makeover series.

– TV-14 – English – International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho helps people become their best selves through good manners in this heartwarming makeover series. Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – Japanese – In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

Top 10s on Netflix for November 16th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 The Crown Where the Crawdads Sing The Bad Guys 2 Ancient Apocalypse Falling for Christmas Little Angel 3 Love is Blind R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Down to Earth with Zac Efron 4 Manifest The Bad Guys Minions & More 2 5 From Scratch Capturing the Killer Nurse CoComelon 6 Warrior Nun Enola Holmes 2 Hotel Transylvania 2 7 The Watcher Lost Bullet 2 Sing 2 8 Little Angel Minions & More 2 Goosebumps 9 Inside Man Captain Phillips Teletubbies 10 Down to Earth with Zac Efron Hotel Transylvania 2 The Little Rascals

