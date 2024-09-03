Coming Soon to Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryHappy GilmoreThe Electric State

10 Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Original Movies: August 2024

The new 2025 Knives Out movie currently is the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movie.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies August 20244

Pictures: Netflix / Universal Pictures

What Netflix Original movies are fans most hyped for? That’s the question we look to answer with this most anticipated movies list, which uses the IMDb MOVIEmeter to look at what upcoming titles have the must-buzz as we run up to their release dates. 

Want to see the list of the most anticipated upcoming series? We maintain that monthly like we do with our movies list.

Keep checking back to What’s on Netflix for everything still to come to Netflix throughout 2024 and even into 2025.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 3rd, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.

10

Lonely Planet

Director: Susannah Grant
Cast: Diana Silvers, Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Ben Youcef
Genre: Romance, Drama

Lonely Planet First Look 2

Picture: Netflix

Releasing on Netflix this October, this romance drama is an original story from Susannah Grant. The plot revolves around a woman meeting a young man while on a retreat to the picturesque country of Morocco. 

9

Peaky Blinders

Director: Tom Harper
Writer: Steven Knight
Genre: Crime Drama
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan

Peaky Blinders Best Period Dramas On Netflix In 2024

Picture: BBC

Following its very successful run as a series on both the BBC and Netflix, Peaky Blinder is coming back for a big Netflix movie with lots of details still yet to be learned. Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in what is expected to be a polished conclusion for the story we’ve all invested a lot into.

8

The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Production Status: Post-Production (Additional Filming Scheduled)

The Old Guard 2 Most Anticipated Movies Coming To Netflix November 14th 2022

Picture. The Old Guard 2 – Denever and Delilah Productions

The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream worldwide, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel, although it’s been an incredibly long wait for it. 

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming sequel, “Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.”

Stuck in post-production hell, the movie has some additional filming to complete by the end of 2024 before presumably, a 2025 release.

7

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Directors: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park
Genre: Animation, Comedy
Cast: Lenny Henry, Reese Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay

Feathers Mcgraw Back For New Wallace And Gromit Netflix Movie

Feathers Mcgraw Back For New Wallace And Gromit Netflix Movie

Following the big return of Chicken Run, Aardman Animations are back with another revival, with the classic duo of Wallace & Gromit coming back to face off against their old rival, Feathers McGraw. 

The new 70-minute special will land on Netflix following its initial airing on the BBC this Christmas. The plot is as follows:

“Focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.”

6

Back in Action

Director: Seth Gordon
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott
Coming to Netflix: January 17th, 2025

Back In Action Netflix Jpg

Back In Action. (L to R) Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement after several years away from acting for her first Netflix Original. Set to be an action comedy, a genre that Jamie Foxx is exceptionally familiar with, the plot revolves around retired CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.

Originally set to release on Netflix in November, the movie was eventually pushed back to January 2025 because of the rescheduled Mike Tyson fight. 

5

The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2024/2025

The Electric State Most Anticipated Movies Coming To Netflix November 14th 2022

Picture: The Electric State – AGBO / Netflix

The Electric State is one of the most significant projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown headlines and is back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

The movie could be released in 2024 but was notably missed out on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule. Watch this space.

4

Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro
Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz
Production Status: Production
Netflix Release Date: 2025

Frankenstein Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies October 17th 2023 Jpg

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; however, you could argue there is currently no better director than Guillermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.

3

The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley
Genre: Crime, Comedy
Production Status: Production

The Thursday Murder Club Netflix Movie

Picture: Netflix

Announced earlier this year, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.

Featuring an absolutely stacked cast, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”

 

2

Happy Gilmore 2

Director: Kyle Newacheck
Cast: Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson and Travis Kelce
Production Status: Pre-Production

Happy Gilmore 12 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix Before They Leave At The End Of May 2024

Picture: Universal Pictures

Adam Sandler is deep into his partnership with Netflix, and for the first time, he will be resurrecting one of his iconic characters in his back library exclusively for the streamer. 

Set to be written by Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy, the new movie will see the return of the potty-mouthed golfer nearly three decades after the first one was released. Filming is set to begin in late 2024.

1

Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson
Genre: Crime
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor
Production Status: Post-Production

Filming Begins On Wake Up Dead Man

Picture: Netflix

The third entry in the Knives Out universe (and the second exclusive to Netflix) entered production this Summer. The sequel to Glass Onion is expected to be released in 2025. An all-star cast has again been assembled for the film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the astute Benoit Blanc. The film is rumored to cost over $200 million so expectations are very high. 

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix soon? Let us know down below. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

More on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Coming Soon to Netflix

What's Coming to Netflix in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix in October 2024
What's Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024
New Anime on Netflix in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024
Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes Article Teaser Photo

Renewed Netflix Series 2024: Every Show Coming Back for New Episodes

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

15 Best Anime Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now

15 Best Anime Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024