10 Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Original Movies: August 2024

What Netflix Original movies are fans most hyped for? That’s the question we look to answer with this most anticipated movies list, which uses the IMDb MOVIEmeter to look at what upcoming titles have the must-buzz as we run up to their release dates.

Want to see the list of the most anticipated upcoming series? We maintain that monthly like we do with our movies list.

Keep checking back to What’s on Netflix for everything still to come to Netflix throughout 2024 and even into 2025.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of September 3rd, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.

10 Lonely Planet

Director: Susannah Grant

Cast: Diana Silvers, Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Ben Youcef

Genre: Romance, Drama

Releasing on Netflix this October, this romance drama is an original story from Susannah Grant. The plot revolves around a woman meeting a young man while on a retreat to the picturesque country of Morocco.

9 Peaky Blinders

Director: Tom Harper

Writer: Steven Knight

Genre: Crime Drama

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan

Following its very successful run as a series on both the BBC and Netflix, Peaky Blinder is coming back for a big Netflix movie with lots of details still yet to be learned. Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in what is expected to be a polished conclusion for the story we’ve all invested a lot into.

8 The Old Guard 2

Director: Victoria Mahoney, Dan Bradley

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwen Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Production Status: Post-Production (Additional Filming Scheduled)



The Old Guard arrived in the Summer of 2020 when the world was still in lockdown. After a fantastic performance that saw millions of subscribers stream worldwide, Netflix deemed it fit to greenlight a sequel, although it’s been an incredibly long wait for it.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming sequel, “Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return with a vengeance.”

Stuck in post-production hell, the movie has some additional filming to complete by the end of 2024 before presumably, a 2025 release.

7 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Directors: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Lenny Henry, Reese Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay

Following the big return of Chicken Run, Aardman Animations are back with another revival, with the classic duo of Wallace & Gromit coming back to face off against their old rival, Feathers McGraw.

The new 70-minute special will land on Netflix following its initial airing on the BBC this Christmas. The plot is as follows:

“Focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.”

6 Back in Action

Director: Seth Gordon

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott

Coming to Netflix: January 17th, 2025

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement after several years away from acting for her first Netflix Original. Set to be an action comedy, a genre that Jamie Foxx is exceptionally familiar with, the plot revolves around retired CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.

Originally set to release on Netflix in November, the movie was eventually pushed back to January 2025 because of the rescheduled Mike Tyson fight.

5 The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2024/2025

The Electric State is one of the most significant projects for the Russo brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown headlines and is back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

The movie could be released in 2024 but was notably missed out on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule. Watch this space.

4 Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz

Production Status: Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; however, you could argue there is currently no better director than Guillermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.

3 The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Production Status: Production

Announced earlier this year, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.

Featuring an absolutely stacked cast, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”

2 Happy Gilmore 2

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson and Travis Kelce

Production Status: Pre-Production

Adam Sandler is deep into his partnership with Netflix, and for the first time, he will be resurrecting one of his iconic characters in his back library exclusively for the streamer.

Set to be written by Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy, the new movie will see the return of the potty-mouthed golfer nearly three decades after the first one was released. Filming is set to begin in late 2024.

1 Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Crime

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor

Production Status: Post-Production

The third entry in the Knives Out universe (and the second exclusive to Netflix) entered production this Summer. The sequel to Glass Onion is expected to be released in 2025. An all-star cast has again been assembled for the film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the astute Benoit Blanc. The film is rumored to cost over $200 million so expectations are very high.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix soon? Let us know down below.