What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Septmeber 9th to 15th, 2024

A forgotten Johnny Depp historical biopic. Two seasons of an excellent wrestling drama and a new sci-fi movie headlined by Joey King and Chase Stokes – here’s your rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in the United States over the next seven days.

For the full list of everything still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of September 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. If you missed any of the new releases from last week, you can find our roundup posted yesterday covering all 17 new arrivals.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Black Mass (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Johnny Depp movies are always a hit when they land on Netflix, and this week, we’ll see Black Mass hit the US service for the first time. Depp plays the role of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, the brother of a state senator who became infamous for being one of the most violent criminals in the history of South Boston. The cast is rounded out by Joel Edgerton, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Nicholson, and Kevin Bacon.

The movie received predominantly good scores from across the spectrum of critics and has continued to do very well with audiences to this day. Chris Hewitt for Empire Magazine gave it a glowing review in November 2015: “Compelling and powerfully acted, with just enough wrinkles to avoid the ghosts of gangster movies past.”

Uglies (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Returning champion McG, who has worked on a slew of Netflix Original movies over the past few years (including The Babysitter, Rim of the World, and Family Switch), is back with his latest movie. This film brings together several other Netflix stars—Joey King, Chase Stokes, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox—for a sci-fi adaptation of the excellent Scott Westerfeld novel.

What can you expect from the new movie? You can find out more in our full preview of the movie, but here’s the synopsis giving you an idea of what you can expect from the sci-fi adaptation:

“In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Netflix’s licensing bonanza of 2024 continues, with the first major Starz series coming to Netflix next weekend. Sadly, coming to Netflix following its recent cancelation, there are hopes and a very, very slim chance that should this show blow up, Netflix may step in and renew it for future entries.

Starring Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and Kelli Berglund, the story is set in a small town in Georgia where a family-owned wrestling promotion swamped with conflicts in and out of the ring threatens its very survival.

Full List of New Releases Planned for This Week on Netflix

Coming to Netflix on Monday, September 9th

Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 10th

Ahir Shah: Ends (2024) Netflix Original

Battleship (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with my Father (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 11th

Boxer (2024) Netflix Original

Outlaw (2024)

Technoboys (2024) Netflix Original

The Circle (Season 7) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 12th

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Season 1) Netflix Original

Billionaire Island (Season 1) Netflix Original

Black Mass (2015)

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, September 13th

Officer Black Belt (2024) Netflix Original

Sector 36 (2024) Netflix Original

Uglies (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, September 14th

Timelesz Audition Project (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, September 15th

Ancient Aliens (Season 8)

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Intervention (Season 23)

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on September 10th

Evelyn (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Time Out (2019)

Leaving Netflix on September 13th

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (2017)

Shanghai Fortress (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 16th

Birth of the Dragon (2017)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week?