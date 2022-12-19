So far, it’s going to be an interesting start to the new year for k-dramas on Netflix. The new year will see the arrival of a long-anticipated movie, and the release of an intense new variety show. Here are the new k-dramas on Netflix in January 2023.

New K-Drama Movies Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Jung_E (2023) N

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kang Soo Yeon, Kim Hyun Joo, Ryu Kyung Soo

Netflix Release Date: TBD January 2023

Jung_E was originally scheduled to be released in 2022 but after the sad death of lead actress Kang Soo Yeon, its release was delayed. We’re yet to see an official release date, however, we’re seeing Jung_E is scheduled for a January release.

In the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within man-made shelters. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to winning the war.

New Korean Variety Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Physical: 100 (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Reality | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

100 male and female contestants take on grueling physical challenges, with the last person standing declared as having the “perfect physique.”

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2023

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang

Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, January 8th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

Fans have been ravenous for the return of Alchemy of Souls, which is evident by its ratings which have seen the vast majority of its audience return for part 2. There’s even potential for part 2 to exceed the ratings of part 1, despite having ten fewer episodes to do so.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the country’s people discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Trolley (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Soo Bin, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 | New Episodes: Monday and Tuesday

Trolley just debuted on Netflix, so over the next few weeks, we’ll get a true view of how subscribers feel about the new series.

A lawmaker’s wife with a secret past has her life thrown into chaos when her past catches up with her.

The Interest of Love (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok, Jung Ga Ram, Moon Tae Yu

Netflix Finale Date: Thursday, February 9th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday and Thursday

At the time of publishing The Interest of Love hasn’t dropped its first episode on Netflix. However, before the series has even begun its broadcast, there are some k-dramas fans apprehensive about watching the series thanks to a potential story involving infidelity.

The lives of four officer workers are impacted by a scandalous romance when Chief bank teller Ahn Soo Young catches the eye of Ha Sang Soo, the senior head of the comprehensive consultation team at Nara Bank’s Yeongpo Branch.

