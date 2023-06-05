Renewed Netflix Series 2023: Shows Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Arcane (Season 2)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Seasons 7 & 8) – Season 8 to be final season.

Black Mirror (Season 6) – Coming in June 2023.

– Coming in June 2023. Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

– Reportedly renewed for season 3. Break Point (Part 2) – Coming in June 2023 – also renewed for season 2.

– Coming in June 2023 – also renewed for season 2. Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4) – Season 3 to release in 2023.

– Season 3 to release in 2023. Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)

Catching Killers (Season 3)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. CoComelon (Season 9)

Disenchantment (Season 5) – Not yet officially confirmed by Netflix.

– Not yet officially confirmed by Netflix. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Full Swing (Season 2)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Coming in August 2023

– Coming in August 2023 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order.

– Two-season renewal order. Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Filming has commenced, likely 2024 release.

Stranger Things (Season 5) – The final season will debut in 2024.

– The final season will debut in 2024. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023

– Coming in Summer 2023 Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Surviving Summer (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Sweet Tooth (Season 3)

Teletubbies (Season 2)

That ’90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in late 2023.

– Final season to release in late 2023. The Diplomat (Season 2)

The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7) – Season 5 is confirmed for a July 2023 release.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Expected in 2023

– Expected in 2023 The Mole (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2024.

– Coming to Netflix in 2024. The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Renewed for final season and filming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season and filming in 2023. The Upshaws (Season 3) – Coming in August 2023.

– Coming in August 2023. The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Seasons 3, 4 and 5) – Season 3 is due to release in two halves in June and July 2023.

– Season 3 is due to release in two halves in June and July 2023. Top Boy (Season 5) – Final season is coming in September 2023.

– Final season is coming in September 2023. Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)

Untold (Volume 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2 – 3)

– Turkish (Season 2 – 3) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Di4ries – Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024.

– Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024. D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.

– French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023.

Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in 2023.

– Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in 2023. Represent – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)

– Korean (Season 3) Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4)

– Portuguese (Season 4) Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Empress – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Tailor – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

