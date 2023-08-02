Coming Soon to Netflix

Renewed Netflix Series 2023: List of Shows Returning for New Seasons

All the returning Netflix shows that are set to get new seasons in 2023, 2024 or beyond.

by
Published on EST

Jump To Comments
renewed netflix shows 2023 beyond

Illustration by What’s on Netflix – Pictures courtesy of Netflix

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

While this is the list of titles with confirmed renewals, plenty of shows are currently pending or, even worse, officially canceled.

Article continues below...

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

  • African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)
arcane best series on netflix

Picture: Netflix

F1 Drive To Survive Netflix

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024
  • FUBAR (Season 2) 
  • Full Swing (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Coming in August 2023
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4)Two-season renewal order.
  • Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)  
  • Heartbreak High (Season 2) Filming has commenced, 2024 release.
heartstopper best new show on netflix in 2022

Picture: Netflix

  • Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 coming in August 2023
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)
  • Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023
  • Karate Sheep (Season 2) – Coming in August 2023
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)
  • Kitti Katz (Season 2) 
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) – Coming in 2023
love death and robots renewed for season 4 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)
  • Love is Blind (Season 5) – Releasing in September 2023
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)
  • Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.
  • Mo (Season 2)Renewed for a final season.
  • My Dad The Bounty Hunter (Season 2)Coming in August 2023.
  • My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  • Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story coming in 2024.
  • Outer Banks (Season 4) 
  • Outlast (Season 2)
  • Perfect Match (Season 2)
  • Power Rangers (Season 30) – Coming in 2023.
  • Princess Power (Season 2) – Coming in August 2023
  • Quarterback (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix.
  • Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown.
  • Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
  • Selling Sunset (Season 7)
  • Selling the OC (Season 2 and 3) – Second season to premiere in 2023
  • Sex Education (Season 4) – Final season – Coming in September 2023
  • Sparking Joy (Season 2) 
  • Spirit Rangers (Season 3)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)
stranger things season 5 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season is expected to debut in 2024.
  • StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.
  • Surviving Summer (Season 2)
sweet tooth season 2 new characters

Picture: Netflix

the lincoln lawyer best new show of 2022

Picture: A&E Studios / Netflix

VAL 102 Unit 00382RC

Vikings: Valhalla. (L to R) Bradley Freegard as Canute, Leo Suter as Harald in episode 102 of Vikings: Valhalla. Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2021

yuri and kitty xo kitty season 2 on netflix renewal status

Picture: Netflix

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

  • All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)
  • Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)
  • AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)
  • As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Seasons 2 – 3)
  • Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Class – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)
  • Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Di4ries – Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024.
  • Elite – Spanish (Season 7 and 8) – Season 7 due to release in October 2023
eva lasting new on netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)
  • Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)
  • Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)
  • Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)
  • Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)
  • I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)
  • Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023
  • Kleo – German (Season 2)
  • Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)
  • Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

lupin biggest tv show 2021

  • Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)
  • Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
  • Perfume – German (Season 2)
  • Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)
  • Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in August 2023.
  • Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)
ragnarok season 3 netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Represent – French (Season 2)
  • Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)
  • Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)
  • She – Hindi (Season 3)
  • Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)
  • Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)
  • Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)
  • Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)
  • Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)
  • Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • The Club – Turkish (Season 3)
  • The Empress – German (Season 2)
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2)
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)
  • The Mire – Polish (Season 3)
the snow girl renewed for season 2 at netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)
  • The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)
  • The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)
  • Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024
  • Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)
  • Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)
  • Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

If you enjoy this list – please consider sharing. As you can imagine, cataloging all these shows takes an enormous effort.

Have we missed any? Let me know on Twitter or in the comments down below.

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]


More on Cobra Kai

All Tags:

More from Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address