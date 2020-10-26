What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in November 2020

The Christmas season is almost here, and as we get past the tricks and treats of October, we start to see plenty of holiday-themed titles arrive on Netflix Canada. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest movies and tv series coming to Netflix Canada in November 2020.

We also have a more in-depth preview for all of the originals coming to Netflix throughout November and December 2020.

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in November 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

Coming to Netflix TBD:

The films below haven’t released a confirmed release date, but it’s more than likely they will arrive on November 1st:

Gangs of New York (2002)

King Kong (2005)

Mall Rats (1995)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Rocky (2012)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Widows (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2020:

Christmas Break-In (2018) – Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover.

– Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover. Christmas Survival (2018) – Christmas Comedy

– Christmas Comedy El patron, radiografia de un crimen (2013) – Crime-drama.

– Crime-drama. Elf Pets: A Fox Club’s Christmas Tale (2019) – Animated Christmas adventure.

– Animated Christmas adventure. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020) – Short animated Christmas adventure.

– Short animated Christmas adventure. Kid-E-Cats (Season 1) – Russian kids animated series.

– Russian kids animated series. Little Monsters (1989) – Classic 80s family adventure starring Fred Savage as Brian Stevenson, a young boy who finds a world of monsters hidden under his bed.

– Classic 80s family adventure starring Fred Savage as Brian Stevenson, a young boy who finds a world of monsters hidden under his bed. Peppermint (2018) – Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner as a woman out for revenge after her husband and daughter are killed, and those responsible were let go.

– Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner as a woman out for revenge after her husband and daughter are killed, and those responsible were let go. Ronin (1998) – Action Thriller starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno

– Action Thriller starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno The Garfield Show (Season 3) – Animated series following the adventures of the lasagne loving cat Garfield.

– Animated series following the adventures of the lasagne loving cat Garfield. The Good Detective (Season 1) – South Korean mystery thriller.

– South Korean mystery thriller. Voice 2 (Season 2) – South Korean crime-drama.

– South Korean crime-drama. War (2007) – Action thriller starring Jet Li and Jason Statham.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 2nd, 2020:

Can You Hear Me (Season 2) N – French comedy series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 3rd, 2020:

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N – Stand-up Comedy special.

– Stand-up Comedy special. Miss India (2020) – Telgu/Tamil drama.

– Telgu/Tamil drama. Mother! (2020) N – Japanese crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 4th, 2020:

In the Lake of the Woods (1996) –

– Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N – Romantic Swedish comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 5th, 2020:

Alone/Together (2019) – Philippine drama centered around the relationship of Christine and Raf, who after eight years on from college reunite years later.

– Philippine drama centered around the relationship of Christine and Raf, who after eight years on from college reunite years later. Aquaman (2018) – Superhero adventure starring Jason Mamoa as Aquaman.

– Superhero adventure starring Jason Mamoa as Aquaman. Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N – True-Crime series.

– True-Crime series. Citation (2020) N – Nigerian Thriller

– Nigerian Thriller The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) N – Kids animated feature – Spongebob and his best friend Patrick set out on an adventure to rescue Gary, Sponegbob’s pet Snail.

– Kids animated feature – Spongebob and his best friend Patrick set out on an adventure to rescue Gary, Sponegbob’s pet Snail. One More Try (2012) – Philippine drama.

– Philippine drama. Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig.

– Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. Paranormal (Season 1) N – Hindu fantasy horror set in the 1960s.

– Hindu fantasy horror set in the 1960s. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020) N – Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 6th, 2020:

Country Ever After (Season 1) N – Goofy American reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 9th, 2020:

Undercover (Season 2) N – Belgium crime-thriller that sees a group of undercover agents infiltrating a drug ring.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 10th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Season 1) – Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment.

– Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment. Dash & Lily (Season 1) N – Romantic teen-drama that sees a romance blossom between two strangers who send each other on a series of dares across the city of New York through a notebook.

– Romantic teen-drama that sees a romance blossom between two strangers who send each other on a series of dares across the city of New York through a notebook. The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) – Horror thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 11th, 2020

A Queen is Born (Season 1) N – Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister.

– Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) N – Comedy series featuring Aunty Donna, the Australian comedy trio, who go on wacky and zany adventures with their guests.

– Comedy series featuring Aunty Donna, the Australian comedy trio, who go on wacky and zany adventures with their guests. Masameer Classics (Season 3) – Animated series from Saudi Arabia.

– Animated series from Saudi Arabia. Night School (2018) – Comedy starring Kevin Hart as a high school dropout who later in life is forced to attend night school so he can pass his GED exam.

– Comedy starring Kevin Hart as a high school dropout who later in life is forced to attend night school so he can pass his GED exam. The Honor List (2018) – Drama

– Drama The Liberator (Season 1) N – Animated World War II series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 12th, 2020

Ludo (2020) N – Dark comedy anthology.

– Dark comedy anthology. Memories of a Teenager (2019) – Argentine drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 13th, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker.

– Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker. The Life Ahead (2020) N – Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant.

– Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant. The Minions of Midas (Season 1) N – Brazilian thriller.

– Brazilian thriller. The Outpost (2020) – Action drama starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 15th, 2020

The Crown (Season 4) N – The royal family drama continues as Queen Elizabeth must oversee the marriage of her son, Prince Charles, to the Lady Dianna,

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 17th, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N – With the help of his brother, Boss Baby tries to balance his life at home, and his job at Baby Corp Headquarters.

– With the help of his brother, Boss Baby tries to balance his life at home, and his job at Baby Corp Headquarters. The Mule (2018) – Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, the veteran actor portrays a Korean war vet horticulturist who becomes a drug mule for the Mexican cartel.

– Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, the veteran actor portrays a Korean war vet horticulturist who becomes a drug mule for the Mexican cartel. We Are The Champions (Season 1) N – Reality series that looks at some of the biggest winners in sports you’ve probably never heard of.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 18th, 2020

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 19th, 2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – Duchess Margaret switches places with her double Stacy for a second time before a third look-alike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans.

– Duchess Margaret switches places with her double Stacy for a second time before a third look-alike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans. Three Words to Forever (2018) – Family comedy-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 20th, 2020

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Animated family adventure that sees Aliens, attempting to steal the Earth’s gravity, come up against the spirit of Christmas.

– Animated family adventure that sees Aliens, attempting to steal the Earth’s gravity, come up against the spirit of Christmas. Voices of Fire (Season 1) N – Competition series for aspiring gospel singers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 22nd, 2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Seasonal musical starring Dolly Parton in a small middle-America town that must fight to save their home when the town Scrooge attempts to sell the land to a major corporation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 23rd, 2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N – Musical documentary chronicling the past few years of Shawn Mendes’s life and career.

– Musical documentary chronicling the past few years of Shawn Mendes’s life and career. Strongest Deliveryman (Season 1) – South Korean romantic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 24th, 2020

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N – Potential Oscar-worthy drama that sees a Yale law student struggling to deal with family history, the American dream, and Appalachian values.

– Potential Oscar-worthy drama that sees a Yale law student struggling to deal with family history, the American dream, and Appalachian values. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N – Family holiday adventure set in the world of How to Train Your Dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 25th, 2020

Great Pretender (Season 2) N – Japanese anime about Japan’s biggest swindler who bites off more than he can chew when he meets an even smarter French con-artist.

– Japanese anime about Japan’s biggest swindler who bites off more than he can chew when he meets an even smarter French con-artist. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Mrs. Claus takes center stage in Netflix’s sequel to its 2018 smash-hit holiday adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on November 27th, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N – Family holiday animated special.

– Family holiday animated special. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

– Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) N – Return of the delicious holiday special baking competition.

– Return of the delicious holiday special baking competition. Virgin River (Season 2) N – Romantic drama that sees a recently widowed nurse from the big city find solitude in the redwood forests of Northern California.

