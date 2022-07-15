What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Welcome to your look ahead at everything set to release on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2022. We’ll be covering all the new licensed and Netflix Original series and movies set to release throughout the month.

We’ll be getting new release dates throughout the month of July for release on Netflix in the US in August 2022. We’ll be keeping this and our Netflix Original preview for the month updated every few days.

As always, where there are additions, there are also removals. So far, big removals for August 2022 include 30 Rock, dozens of movies and Friday Night Lights.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st, 2022

Big Tree City (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids – From British animation studio Blue-Zoo comes a new series following Major Prickles and his team trying to save the citizens of Big Tree City.

– From British animation studio Blue-Zoo comes a new series following Major Prickles and his team trying to save the citizens of Big Tree City. Men in Black 3 (2012) – The third and final entry in the Men in Black trilogy starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin.

– The third and final entry in the Men in Black trilogy starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin. She’s Funny That Way (2015) – Owen Wilson stars in this romantic comedy about a Broadway director getting himself in a predicament.

Spider-man 2 (2004) – Tobey Maguire’s second entry in his Spider-man trilogy. He faces off against Doctor Octopus.

– Tobey Maguire’s second entry in his Spider-man trilogy. He faces off against Doctor Octopus. The Age of Adaline (2015) – Blake Lively stars in this fantasy romance about a young woman who learns she will live forever which makes love complicated.

Tower Heist (2011) -All-star cast comes together for this heist comedy. Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, and Casey Affleck star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Looks back at the disaster that was the Woodstock 1999 musical festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film – German movie that’s a spin-off to How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

– German movie that’s a spin-off to How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish romantic comedy.

– Spanish romantic comedy. Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Portuguese crime drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Kaori Makita directs this new series telling the story of Mary Saotome’s gambling feats one year before Yumeko Jabami transferred to her school.

– Kaori Makita directs this new series telling the story of Mary Saotome’s gambling feats one year before Yumeko Jabami transferred to her school. Lady Tamara (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish-language reality series.

– Spanish-language reality series. Super Giant Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original Family – Animation series about robots and their inventor defending the Earth from space monsters.

– Animation series about robots and their inventor defending the Earth from space monsters. Wedding Season (2022) Netflix Original Film – Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma stars in this new romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Carter (2022) Netflix Original Film – Korean-language action movie.

– Korean-language action movie. Darlings (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi-language romance movie.

– Hindi-language romance movie. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) Netflix Original Kids – From Nickelodeon comes a feature film on the ROTMNT franchise.

– From Nickelodeon comes a feature film on the ROTMNT franchise. Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids – Animated kids series.

The Informer (2019) – Action crime thriller from Andrea Di Stefano. Starring Joel Kinnaman and Rosamund Pike.

The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix Original – The world-renowned comics from Neil Gaiman come to life on screen with this live-action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 9th

The Nice Guys (2016) – Action comedy starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling set in 1970s Los Angeles. Follows a pair of investigators uncovering a dark case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Argentinian crime documentary.

– Argentinian crime documentary. Indian Matchmaking (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series hosted by Danielle Brooks.

– Reality series hosted by Danielle Brooks. Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Brazillian spin-off of the new reality cooking show.

– Brazillian spin-off of the new reality cooking show. Locke & Key (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Final season of Netflix’s fantasy series based on the comics by Joe Hill.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) Netflix Original Anime – The third season based on the Valve MOBA.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original Film – After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

– After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. A Model Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean thriller series about an ordinary man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce stumbling across money.

Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original Film – Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie where Foxx stars as a vampire killer while under the guise of a cleaner.

– Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie where Foxx stars as a vampire killer while under the guise of a cleaner. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The third season of Netflix’s coming-of-age series headlined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

High Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.

– Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Look Both Ways (2022) Netflix Original Film – Previously known as Plus/Minus, this movie stars Lili Reinhart who plays a character who gets to see her future play out in two timelines.

– Previously known as Plus/Minus, this movie stars Lili Reinhart who plays a character who gets to see her future play out in two timelines. Royalteen (2022) Netflix Original Film – Norweigen romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Kleo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – German crime series set after the fall of the Berlin Wall about a former spy embarking on revenge.

– German crime series set after the fall of the Berlin Wall about a former spy embarking on revenge. The Cuphead Show! (Season 2) Netflix Original Family – The penultimate season of Netflix’s kids animated show.

– The penultimate season of Netflix’s kids animated show. The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish-language supernatural drama.

The Next 365 Days (2022) Netflix Original Film – Polish erotic thriller movie. The third entry in the film series.

Uncharted (2022) – Tom Holland’s action movie based on the video game gets pushed to release in August 2022 after originally being scheduled to release in July.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Variety comedy series about three men taking to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – New family limited series from Shannon Tindle. About a lost toy trying to find his owner.

– New family limited series from Shannon Tindle. About a lost toy trying to find his owner. Mo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Comedy series from A24 and starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso.

– Comedy series from A24 and starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso. Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New spin-off series to the makeover reality series.

– New spin-off series to the makeover reality series. Selling the OC (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series spin-off.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Slice-of-life anime series about Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru going to play in an amusement park that is about to close.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Loving Adults (2022) Netflix Original Film – Danish crime-thriller based on a book.

Me Time (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Kevin Hart star in this comedy about a stay-at-home Dad who gets to have a weekend of thrills when his old buddy connects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st

I Came By (2022) Netflix Original Film – Babak Anvari writes and directs this British movie about a rebellious young graffiti artist targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite.

What will you be watching on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.