What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Netflix Games Coming in July 2022

5 new games are scheduled to hit Netflix next month. We’ve broken down the upcoming games more in a separate more-detailed preview.

Mahjong Solitaire – Puzzle game

– Puzzle game Into the Breach – July 19th – Turn-based strategy game

– July 19th – Turn-based strategy game Before Your Eyes – First-person adventure game

– First-person adventure game IMMORTALITY – Interactive movie.

– Interactive movie. Wild Things: Animal Adventures – Match-3 puzzle game.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in July 2022

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N – K-drama series – New episodes July 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th, 31st

– K-drama series – New episodes July 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th, 31st Change Days (Season 2) N – Korean reality series – New episode July 7th

– Korean reality series – New episode July 7th Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N – K-drama series – New episodes July 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th.

– K-drama series – New episodes July 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N – Anime series – New episodes Wednesdays

– Anime series – New episodes Wednesdays No Regrets in Life (Season 1) N – Taiwanese romantic series – New episodes Saturdays

Coming to Netflix July 2022 TBD

Blackout (2022) – Action movie starring Josh Duhamel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

A Call to Spy (2020) – Biopic from Lydia Dean Pilcher on Vera Atkins, a spy recruiter for Churchill’s secret army.

– Biopic from Lydia Dean Pilcher on Vera Atkins, a spy recruiter for Churchill’s secret army. Big Daddy (1999) – Adam Sandler movie that features not one but both of the Sprouse twins.

– Adam Sandler movie that features not one but both of the Sprouse twins. Blue Jasmine (2013) – Woody Allen writes and directs this movie about a New York socialite headed to San Francisco.

– Woody Allen writes and directs this movie about a New York socialite headed to San Francisco. Boogie Nights (1997) – An all-star cast comes together in this drama about a hot young talent being discovered.

– An all-star cast comes together in this drama about a hot young talent being discovered. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks star in this Steven Spielberg movie about an FBI agent tracking down a con artist.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks star in this Steven Spielberg movie about an FBI agent tracking down a con artist. Contraband (2012) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this action crime drama about a former smuggler headed to Panama for a big score.

– Mark Wahlberg stars in this action crime drama about a former smuggler headed to Panama for a big score. Deliverance (1972) – Classic thriller from director John Boorman.

– Classic thriller from director John Boorman. Falls Around Her (2018) – Canadian thriller about a successful singer who leaves everything behind to return to her reservation to live alone.

– Canadian thriller about a successful singer who leaves everything behind to return to her reservation to live alone. Final Score (2018) – Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan star in this action movie about what happens when a football stadium is seized by criminals.

GoodFellas (1990) – Martin Scorsese classic starring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta.

– Martin Scorsese classic starring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta. I Am Legend (2007) – Will Smith stars in this sci-fi movie adapted from Richard Matheson’s book that is set in a world where a plague has killed most of reality.

– Will Smith stars in this sci-fi movie adapted from Richard Matheson’s book that is set in a world where a plague has killed most of reality. Insidious (2010) – James Wan directs this horror movie about a family looking to help their boy who seems to be possessed by evil spirits.

– James Wan directs this horror movie about a family looking to help their boy who seems to be possessed by evil spirits. John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) – Horror thriller starring James Wood and Daniel Baldwin. About a vampire slayer.

– Horror thriller starring James Wood and Daniel Baldwin. About a vampire slayer. LOL (2012) – Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore headline this rom-com from a decade ago.

– Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore headline this rom-com from a decade ago. Mean Girls (2004) – Cult comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

– Cult comedy starring Lindsay Lohan. Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) – Sandra Bullock stars in this action-comedy flick.

– Sandra Bullock stars in this action-comedy flick. Natural Born Killers (1994) – Woody Harrelson spoof movie about the Knox’s who embarks on a killing spree.

Old School (2003) – Comedy from Todd Phillips starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson about three guys in their thirties hoping to relive their college glory days.

– Comedy from Todd Phillips starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson about three guys in their thirties hoping to relive their college glory days. Police Academy (1984) – The first and only watchable Police Academy movie from Warner Bros.

– The first and only watchable Police Academy movie from Warner Bros. Semi-Pro (2008) – Comedy starring Will Ferrell about a man who rallies his teammates to become NBA stars.

– Comedy starring Will Ferrell about a man who rallies his teammates to become NBA stars. Seven

Snatch (2000) – Guy Ritchie’s excellent comedy crime movie starring Jason Statham and Brad Pitt (turn your subtitles on).

– Guy Ritchie’s excellent comedy crime movie starring Jason Statham and Brad Pitt (turn your subtitles on). Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) N – The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things with Eleven going toe-to-toe with Vecna.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – The third entry in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies.

– The third entry in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies. The Dirty Dozen (1967) – War classic from Robert Aldrich.

– War classic from Robert Aldrich. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith star in this biopic on a struggling salesman hoping to make it big.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) – Matt Damon stars in this crime thriller set in the 1950s.

– Matt Damon stars in this crime thriller set in the 1950s. The Terminal (2004) – Tom Hanks wanders around an airport for over 2 hours.

– Tom Hanks wanders around an airport for over 2 hours. Wild Card (2015) – Jason Statham’s action movie about a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss.

– Jason Statham’s action movie about a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss. Wyatt Earp (1994) – Western starring Kevin Costner.

– Western starring Kevin Costner. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – Historical thriller about the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Operation Romeo (2022) – New Indian SVOD premiere about a young couple’s romantic evening turning into a night of terror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Blair Witch (2016) – Lionsgate horror movie rebooting the 1999 movie. About a group of friends heading to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.

– Lionsgate horror movie rebooting the 1999 movie. About a group of friends heading to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch. Oh My Baby (Season 1) – Korean rom-com series.

– Korean rom-com series. The Art of Incarnation (2021) – Documentary that explores how art and culture can empower Australia’s First Nations people to transcend their unjust cycles of imprisonment.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Leave No Trace (2018) – Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster star in this drama about a father and daughter living in a Forest Park living completely off-grid.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1) – Documentary series on the events that change the course of WW2.

– Documentary series on the events that change the course of WW2. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 1) – Reality series that sees an team of experts researching a site notorious for paranormal activity and UFOs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Spanish-language teen drama series.

– Spanish-language teen drama series. Fast & Feel Love (2022) – Thai action-comedy.

– Thai action-comedy. Girl in the Picture (2022) N – Mystery true-crime documentary.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N – From Ace Entertainment comes this new rom-com starring Julia Benson, Jennifer Robertson, and Jordan Fisher.

– From Ace Entertainment comes this new rom-com starring Julia Benson, Jennifer Robertson, and Jordan Fisher. King of Stonks (Season 1) N – German drama series based on a CEO of a huge FinTech company but things are not going as swimmingly as their outward image projects.

– German drama series based on a CEO of a huge FinTech company but things are not going as swimmingly as their outward image projects. Uncle from Another World (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series about a man waking up after a 17-year coma and having magical powers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

The Flash (Season 8) – The latest season of The CW’s DC series.

– The latest season of The CW’s DC series. Trapped – Egyptian drama set during the 2011 revolution in the country.

– Egyptian drama set during the 2011 revolution in the country. Karma’s World (Season 3) N – Kids’ animated series from producer Ludacris.

– Kids’ animated series from producer Ludacris. Vinland Saga (Season 1) – The first season of the adventure anime series from Wit Studio directed by Shūhei Yabuta.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N – Limited series starring Lana Condor who plays a high-school senior who finds out she’s a ghost.

– Limited series starring Lana Condor who plays a high-school senior who finds out she’s a ghost. Capitani (Season 2) N – Luxembourgian crime drama returns for a second season.

– Luxembourgian crime drama returns for a second season. Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N – French romantic drama about a young girl falling for a bad boy find out she’s part of a bet.

– French romantic drama about a young girl falling for a bad boy find out she’s part of a bet. How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N – Docu-reality series.

– Docu-reality series. Incantatation (2022) N – Taiwanese mockumentary.

– Taiwanese mockumentary. Jewel (2022) N – South African film about a photographer finding herself falling for some of her subjects.

– South African film about a photographer finding herself falling for some of her subjects. Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N – A new Bear Brylls interactive special featuring Ranveer Singh.

– A new Bear Brylls interactive special featuring Ranveer Singh. Ride on Time (Season 4) – Japanese music docuseries.

The Longest Night (Limited Series) N – Spanish-language crime drama series. About a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer.

– Spanish-language crime drama series. About a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer. The Sea Beast (2022) N – From the co-director of Disney’s Moana comes a new animated epic about a young girl who gets stowed away on the boat where the crew are legendary monster hunters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Dear Friend (2022) – Comedy about four close friends who live together in Bangalore.

– Comedy about four close friends who live together in Bangalore. Hurdang (2022) – Indian SVOD debut set in the 1990s and follows what happens when a boy is swept up in local politics.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

12 Strong (2018) – Historical drama about a special forces team deployed to Afghanistan following the 2001 attacks. Stars Chris Hemsworth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 11th

For Jojo (2022) N – German-language romantic drama.

– German-language romantic drama. Team Zenko Go (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Valley of the Dead (2022) N – Spanish movie set during the Spanish civil war about a group of sworn enemies working together to fight flesh-eating zombies.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022) N – Burr’s new Netflix stand-up special.

– Burr’s new Netflix stand-up special. How to Change Your Mind (Season 1) N – Michael Pollan presents this docuseries that looks into psychedelics.

– Michael Pollan presents this docuseries that looks into psychedelics. My Daughter’s Killer (2022) N – French documentary about a father fighting for decade to bring his daughter’s killer to justice.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Big Timber (Season 2) N – HISTORY channel’s reality series about lumberjacks returns after a two-year wait.

CHiPS (2017) – Michael Pena and Dax Sheperd star in this buddy-cop feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures.

– Michael Pena and Dax Sheperd star in this buddy-cop feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures. D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (Season 1) N – Documentary true-crime series about the infamous skyjacker who parachuted into obscurity several decades ago with buckets of cash.

– Documentary true-crime series about the infamous skyjacker who parachuted into obscurity several decades ago with buckets of cash. Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) N – Thai series about the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.

– Thai series about the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022) N – Documentary about the politician Shimon Peres.

– Documentary about the politician Shimon Peres. Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) N – Portuguese crime teen drama.

– Portuguese crime teen drama. Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) N – Italian romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N – Jack Black is back to voice in this new Kung Fu Panda series from DreamWorks Animation.

– Jack Black is back to voice in this new Kung Fu Panda series from DreamWorks Animation. Resident Evil (Season 1) N – One of the biggest video game horror franchises in history is getting adapted in this new series led by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Alba (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series about a rape victim’s battle to know whether or not to bring forward the evidence to authorities.

– Spanish romance series about a rape victim’s battle to know whether or not to bring forward the evidence to authorities. Backstreet Rookie (Season 1) – K-drama based on a webtoon.

– K-drama based on a webtoon. Country Queen (Season 1) N – Kenyan series about a successful career woman returning home to find that it’s threatened by a mining company.

– Kenyan series about a successful career woman returning home to find that it’s threatened by a mining company. Desterro (2020) – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Farzar (2022) N – A new adult-animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

– A new adult-animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD. Forged in Fire (Season 8) – Reality competition series.

LEGO Ninjago (Season 5) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Love Goals (Jaadugar) (2022) N – Indian romantic-comedy movie directed by Sameer Saxena.

– Indian romantic-comedy movie directed by Sameer Saxena. Married at First Sight (Season 11) – Wedding reality series.

– Wedding reality series. Mom, Don’t Do That! (2022) N – Taiwanese series about a 60-year-old woman looking for love.

– Taiwanese series about a 60-year-old woman looking for love. Pan (2015) – Hugh Jackman stars in this Warner Bros movie adaptation of the classic Peter Pan tale.

Persuasion (2022) N – Carrie Cracknell directs this new period drama movie based on the Jane Austen novel and stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role.

– Carrie Cracknell directs this new period drama movie based on the Jane Austen novel and stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role. Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N – Korean romantic series. Starring Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, and Jung Eugene.

– Korean romantic series. Starring Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, and Jung Eugene. Simon Calls (2020) – Portuguese indie coming-of-age movie about a teen from a broken home hoping to live abroad.

– Portuguese indie coming-of-age movie about a teen from a broken home hoping to live abroad. Soa (2020) – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Sunny Bunnies (Multiple New Seasons) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020) – Portuguese documentary about a woman discovering her family history.

Uncharted (2022) – Tom Holland plays the video game character of Nathan Drake in this action-adventure movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Umma (2022) – From Sony Pictures Releasing, this new horror starring Sandra Oh lands on Netflix as an SVOD debut.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 18th

Live is Life (2022) N – Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

– My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021) N – A sing-along version of the 2021 animated movie that arrived exclusively on Netflix.

– A sing-along version of the 2021 animated movie that arrived exclusively on Netflix. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read) N – Netflix family animated series.

– Netflix family animated series. Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) N – Polish movie about a gamer wanting to compete in a tournament but family issues prevents him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) N – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2) N – Polish series that follows demon hunter Bogdan Boner.

Virgin River (Season 4) N – The latest season of Netflix’s romantic drama series about Jack and Mel living in a small-town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

The House of Dark Secrets (Season 1) – Argentinian mystery anthology series.

Trading Point (2019) – John Travolta stars in this action movie about a veteran race car driver Sam Munroe and his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season) N – The final season of the animated series based on the Jurassic Park franchise from DreamWorks Animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

Blown Away (Season 3) N – Competition reality series returns.

– Competition reality series returns. My Village People (2021) – Nollywood movie about a selfish womanizer finding himself under hot water after attracting the attention of a coven of witches.

– Nollywood movie about a selfish womanizer finding himself under hot water after attracting the attention of a coven of witches. ONE PIECE (New Seasons) – Even more seasons of the hit anime series.

– Even more seasons of the hit anime series. The Gray Man (2022) N – Netflix’s biggest movie in history arrives on July 22nd and brings together an all-star cast in this action thriller. Stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

August: Osage County (2013) – Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts star in this comedy-drama focusing on the women of the Weston family.

DI4RIES (Season 1) N – Italian high school drama series.

– Italian high school drama series. Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl (2022) – Documentary on the singer.

– Documentary on the singer. Street Food: USA (Season 1) N – An all new season of Street Food but this time, they’re traveling the US.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4) N – Docu-reality series following Shawn who continues to fix up bangers into desirable machinery.

– Docu-reality series following Shawn who continues to fix up bangers into desirable machinery. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3) N – Reality series where Shea and Syd transform houses.

– Reality series where Shea and Syd transform houses. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (2022) N – Documentary that chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub.

– Documentary that chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub. Pipa (2022) N – Argentinian drama movie.

– Argentinian drama movie. Rebelde (Season 2) N – Second season of the teen-musical series that first debuted earlier this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Cut Above (2022) N – Brazillian film about a man discovering his talents while saving his mother’s salon.

– Brazillian film about a man discovering his talents while saving his mother’s salon. Another Self (Season 1) N – Turkish series.

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) N – When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive. Starring Melissa Barrera.

– When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive. Starring Melissa Barrera. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1) N – French animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N – Anime series.

– Anime series. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1) N – First season of the crime anime series directed by Tomochi Kosaka.

– First season of the crime anime series directed by Tomochi Kosaka. Fanático (Season 1) N – The story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol, who dies in front of his fans during a concert.

Purple Hearts (2022) N – An aspiring musician finds true love with a soldier through an unexpected way.

– An aspiring musician finds true love with a soldier through an unexpected way. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1) N – Netflix family series.

– Netflix family series. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) N – Israeli series.

– Israeli series. The Entitled (2022) N – Philippino movie.

– Philippino movie. Uncoupled (Season 1) N – Neil Patrick Harris headlines this new comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

The Wretched (2019) – Brett and Drew T. Pierce direct this horror movie about a teenage boy facing off against a thousand-year-old witch.

