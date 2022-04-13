What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Welcome to an early look ahead at the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in the US throughout May 2022. Below, we’ll keep you updated on everything coming throughout the month whether that be shows, movies, specials, or games.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in May 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) – Michael Showalter directs this romantic comedy about a self-help seminar inspiring a woman to romantically pursue a much younger co-worker.

Rambo (2008) – Directing and starring Stallone, this very good reboot sees him playing the classic role of Rambo.

– Directing and starring Stallone, this very good reboot sees him playing the classic role of Rambo. Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – Sylvester Stallone returns in this sequel that sees his character heading out for one final mission.

– Sylvester Stallone returns in this sequel that sees his character heading out for one final mission. Summerland (2020) – Jessica Swale directs this World War 2 romance movie about an Englishwoman opening her heart to an evacuee. Stars Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Gentlemen (2019) – Guy Ritchie directs this British action-comedy about a man looking to sell his cannabis empire. Stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong. The movie is also reportedly getting a series adaptation at Netflix too.

– Guy Ritchie directs this British action-comedy about a man looking to sell his cannabis empire. Stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong. The movie is also reportedly getting a series adaptation at Netflix too. War of the Worlds (2005) – Tom Cruise stars in what we believe is still the best adaptation of the War of the Worlds. Sees a violent alien race take over the Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N – Kids animated series from Brown Bag and Silvergate Media.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N – Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

El Marginal (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the crime drama series from Argentina.

– The fifth and final season of the crime drama series from Argentina. Summertime (Season 3) N – The final season of the Italian teen drama series.

– The final season of the Italian teen drama series. The Circle (Season 4) N – New episodes weekly – a new season of the social experiment reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Blood Sisters (Limited Series) N – A new series from African production company EbonyLife about two friends forced to go on the run.

– A new series from African production company EbonyLife about two friends forced to go on the run. Clark (Limited Series) N – Starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, this limited series is about a notorious Swedish bank robber.

– Starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, this limited series is about a notorious Swedish bank robber. El marginal (Season 5) N – Spanish language crime drama that’s been running since 2016.

The Pentaverate (Limited Series) N – Mike Myers returns to character comedy with this new series about a Canadian journalist finding himself wrapped up in a conspiracy. Also stars Jennifer Saunders and Jeremy Irons.

– Mike Myers returns to character comedy with this new series about a Canadian journalist finding himself wrapped up in a conspiracy. Also stars Jennifer Saunders and Jeremy Irons. Wild Babies (Season 1) N – A new nature docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Originally scheduled for release in April, this romantic teen film is based on a book and sees two teens living carefree for the last time before heading off to college.

– Originally scheduled for release in April, this romantic teen film is based on a book and sees two teens living carefree for the last time before heading off to college. Aykut Eniste 2 (2021) – Turkish comedy movie about a young man dealing with an unexpected guest on the eve of his wedding.

– Turkish comedy movie about a young man dealing with an unexpected guest on the eve of his wedding. Marmaduke (2022) N – A new animated movie based on the famous comic strip. Features the voices of Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons.

– A new animated movie based on the famous comic strip. Features the voices of Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons. Thar (2022) N – Hindi Western Thriller

The Sound of Music (Season 1) N – New South Korean drama about a girl who grew up too fast and a magician who wants to remain as a kid. Written by Min-jung KIM and directed by Kim Sung-youn.

– New South Korean drama about a girl who grew up too fast and a magician who wants to remain as a kid. Written by Min-jung KIM and directed by Kim Sung-youn. The Takedown (2022) N – Omar Sy (Lupin) stars in this new action-comedy about two police officers who are polar opposites getting paired on a big new case.

– Omar Sy (Lupin) stars in this new action-comedy about two police officers who are polar opposites getting paired on a big new case. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish-language sci-fi about 5 young people invited into an exclusive party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) N – Latest season of the Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s first major productions to come out of Chile. A fictional crime thriller about the disappearance of a woman and her sisters attempts at finding her.

– One of Netflix’s first major productions to come out of Chile. A fictional crime thriller about the disappearance of a woman and her sisters attempts at finding her. Brotherhood (Season 2) N – Second season of the Brazillian crime drama series.

– Second season of the Brazillian crime drama series. Operation Mincemeat (2022) N – Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen star in this WW2 drama about two intelligence officers who helped turn the tide of the war.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N – African drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Senior Year (2022) N – Rebel Wilson is the star of this new comedy about a woman in her late 30s waking up after a 20 year coma and returning to high school.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N – New legal drama adaptation of the Michael Connelly novel The Brass Verdict. Follows a lawyer who operates out of his iconic Lincoln Town Car.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N – New anime from Wit Studio where an unlikely friendship forms between a vampire and a human.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

The Future Diary (Season 2) N – Japanese reality dating show returns for another batch of episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1) N – A new DreamWorks spinoff series to the beloved The Boss Baby franchise.

– A new DreamWorks spinoff series to the beloved The Boss Baby franchise. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N – Documentary looking at the events of the late 90s that saw the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N – Second season to the anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N – New episodes of the Netflix travel docu-series starring Philip Rosenthal.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022) N – A special one-off animated special set in the My Little Pony universe. An additional series is due to head to Netflix in September.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) N – The first half of the penultimate season of Netflix’s flagship show, Stranger Things. Picks up six months after the events of season 3 and sees the group split up but the horror of the upside-down still rearing its ugly head.

Looking ahead to June, Netflix US subscribers can look forward to the final season of Peaky Blinders coming on June 10th. The Umbrella Academy and the new Adam Sandler movie Hustle also top the list of what’s known to be coming.

