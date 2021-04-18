What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 19th to 25th, 2021

It’s time to look at what’s heading your way this week on Netflix in the United States which is headlined by some amazing actresses. Here’s what’s set to hit Netflix between April 19th and April 25th, 2021.

Now let's go through our top 3 picks on what to watch this week!

Miss Sloane (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, April 19th

Just as Jessica Chastain begins filming The Good Nurse for Netflix, one of her best movies in recent years (with Molly’s Game being a personal favorite) will drop on Netflix to kickstart the week.

Nominated for a Golden Globe this John Madden movie is about a formidable lobbyist who goes up against her toughest opponent yet.

Stowaway (2021) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, April 22nd

Sci-fi movies on Netflix have always been a bit controversial in the sense they always divide audiences.

Hoping to right the ship is Stowaway which sees Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette team-up where we follow a trip to Mars that doesn’t necessarily go well.

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 23rd

Not only is Shadow and Bone the biggest title of the week, but it could also be Netflix’s biggest new debut series of the year.

The new fantasy series will see Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Ben Barnes star as characters from the Grisha book trilogy.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Free to Play (2014)

Miss Sloane (2016)

PJ Masks (Season 3)

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh

Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Oloibiri (2015)

Tell Me When (2021) N

Zero (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

HOMUNCULUS (2021) N

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1)

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Limited Series) N

Searching For Sheela (2021) N

Stowaway (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021)

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Wrap” (2021)

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2019)

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Shadow and Bone – The Netflix Afterparty (2021) N

This Lady Called Life (2020)

If you want to see what’s set to hit Netflix further ahead for the end of April 2021, we’ve just updated our list for then and we’re also constantly updating our May 2021 Netflix release schedule too.