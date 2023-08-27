What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 28th to September 3rd, 2023

It’s time to put on your straw hats as Netflix has an extremely busy week ahead, with over 50 new titles scheduled to arrive over the next seven days. Below, we’ll walk you through our most anticipated releases and bring you the current full list of what’s coming up.

As we move into a new month, you'll want to take a look at everything coming up, and you can do so via our most comprehensive (we list titles other outlets miss out) guide to the new movies and series for September 2023.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Heart of Invictus (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The very first project announced from the widely publicized Netflix deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was Heart of Invictus, a new documentary series that looks at the former military personnel who now compete, often with disabilities, in a specially arranged Olympics-type event.

One Piece (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

There are currently two titles Netflix is truly throwing the kitchen sink at when it comes to marketing right now. One is Rebel Moon, scheduled to arrive in December, and the other is the hotly anticipated One Piece live-action series that finally arrives on Netflix this week.

Based on the hit anime and manga from Eiichiro Oda (who is heavily involved in Netflix’s iteration), you’ll follow Monkey D. Luffy and his merry band of renegades going on an epic voyage to find the treasure.

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, and Taz Skylar star.

Not only is Netflix getting the live-action but it’ll be adding to its collection of anime titles this week too with six movies/specials hitting on the first of the month.

Love Again (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

As we first reported, Netflix is receiving another Sony theatrical film next weekend with Love Again, the romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

The movie is based on the novel by Sofie Cramer and is about Mira Ray sending texts to her deceased fiancé to cope with the loss. After learning the number had been reassigned, it leads her and the texts recipient down a series of events.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 28th

Princess Power (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 30th

Heart of Invictus (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone (2023) Netflix Original

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original

Karate Sheep (Season 2) Netflix Original

One Piece (Season 1) Netflix Original

Riverdale (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix on September 1st

8 Mile (2002)

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original

Arrival (2016)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bakugan (Season 1)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fences (2016)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original

Jaws Movie Collection: Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4) Netflix Original

Matilda (1996)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Security (2003)

One Piece Movie/Special Collection: One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014) One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015) One Piece Film: Gold (2016) One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016) One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017) One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Public Enemies (2009)

Snitch (2013)

Superbad (2007)

S.W.A.T. (Season 6)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Master of Disguise (2003)

U-571 (2000)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vice (2018) –

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Love Again (2023)

Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.