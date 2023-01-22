What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 23rd to 29th, 2023

Some would argue that dry January is still in effect going into the last full week of January 2023, but there are still a few things to look forward to over the next seven days. Here are all the new movies and series currently scheduled to hit Netflix US through to January 29th, 2023.

Big removals over the next seven days include The Hateful Eight (plus the extended series edition) and Z Nation seasons 1-5 plus there are plenty of movies you should get watching before they leave in February 2023.

With January 2023 coming to a close, we’re expecting a full list of new arrivals for February 2023 next week.

Now, let’s take a look at what we’re looking forward to this week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

You People (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Having released in select theaters from January 20th, Netflixers around the globe will be able to check out the new Kenya Barris movie starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy at the end of the week.

The two-hour-long movie is about a new couple meeting their parents for the first time, with plenty of culture clashes causing unnecessary tensions.

Alongside Murphy and Hill include Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Lockwood & Co.

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The big new series for the week originates out of the United Kingdom and comes from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.”

After a very rough year for YA fantasy shows on Netflix in 2022 (First Kill, Warrior Nun, and Half Bad were all canceled), will Lockwood & Co be able to get 2023 off to a better start?

Narvik (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

On the international front this week, Narvik looks to scratch the same itch that All Quiet on the Western Front delivered in 2022.

Originating out of Norway, the WW2 movie is set against the backdrop of what was cited as Hitler’s first major defeat of the war. It’ll follow a Norweigen soldier returning home and seeing what happened to his wife.

The movie premiered in Norway over Christmas and now arrives exclusively on Netflix.

Erik Skjoldbjaerg directs.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Black Sunshine Baby! (2022)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Narvik (2023) Netflix Original

Note: you’ll notice Minions crossed out because it has been delayed to next week.

Coming to Netflix on January 24th

George Lopez: Why You Cry? (2005)

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Against The Ropes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Begin Again (2013)

Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Endless Night (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Price of Family (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 26th

18 Pages (2022)

An Action Hero (2022)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2022)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) Netflix Presents

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original

You People (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 28th

InuYasha (Season 3)

Raangi (2020)

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix This Week

A Clean Sweep – New episode Sunday

Crash Course in Love – New episodes Saturday and Sunday

The Gentlemen’s League – New episode Sunday

The Interest of Love – New episode Wednesday

Vinland Saga – New episode Monday

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next week? Let us know in the comments down below.