What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 13th to July 19th

It’s time for another weekly preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix US. Below, we’ll cover everything coming up on Netflix between July 13th to July 19th, 2020. Highlights include ESPN’s The Last Dance, Cursed and a few other movie additions too.

Interestingly, this week will see two Disney titles (stretching a bit) coming to Netflix US. One in the form of the co-production between Netflix and ESPN and a French animated series that aired on Disney Channel in the US.

Let’s quickly take a look at the big new titles coming up this week before diving into the full list.

Cursed (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, July 17th

The big show of the week that you will no doubt be hearing a lot about is Cursed. The series features 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford who plays a young sorceress who finds a young Arthur on the search for a powerful sword.

The Last Dance

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, July 19th

Perhaps the biggest scoop for Netflix US this week is the excellent docu-series that aired on ESPN earlier in the year. It follows the Chicago Bulls during their 90s reign of the NBA.

10 episodes all drop on Sunday several months after its debut airing on ESPN.

Just in case you’re new here, we’ve also got previews for August 2020 and September 2020 already so go and check them out.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N

On est ensemble / We Are One (2020) N

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Cold Feet (2019)

Dark Desire (Season 1) N

Gli Infedeli / The Players (2020) N

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N

Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 1-2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N

MILF (2020) N

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Cursed (Season 1) N

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

Kissing Game / Boca a Boca (Season 1) N

Funan (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 18th

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

The Notebook (2004)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th