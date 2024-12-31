What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: New Year’s Eve to January 5th, 2025

Welcome to a belated rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix in the United States for the final week of 2024 and the first week of 2025 and it’s going to be an incredibly busy one. In fact, there are north of 70 brand new titles already scheduled to drop this week and there’s no doubt a lot more surprises on the way. Here’s everything coming up between December 31st, 2024 and January 5th, 2025.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Streaming on Netflix: December 31st

When you look at the best movies list of 2024 roundups being published, one title that you’ll find high up on the lists is the stunning second movie in the sci-fi fantasy movie franchise helmed by director Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two. Continuing the story of Paul Atreides, you’ll find him fighting alongside the Fremen against the forces that destroyed his family. Featuring an almighty cast, visually stunning setpieces and a soundtrack to die for, there’s no better movie to ring in the New Year with than this fantastic return to Arrakis.

This is one of a flurry of Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical movies released throughout 2024 that have now joined Netflix for the Christmas period! Others include The Watchers, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest Godzilla movie, and the Kevin Costner Western-Epic, Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1.

Missing You (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

What’s quickly becoming our favorite New Year’s tradition is getting our grubby mitts on a brand new Harlan Coben series. It started with Fool Me Once, which did so well that it entered Netflix’s all-time most-watched list. Netflix will be banking on a similar performance for this next entry.

Rosalind Eleazar headlines the new ensemble cast, playing the role of DI Kat Donovan, whose world begins to quickly unravel after her estranged and presumed dead husband is found on a dating phone app. Early reviews for this have been terrific so we suspect that big numbers are once again around the corner.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Smarmy Brits have been raving since Christmas Day about the new Wallace & Gromit Christmas special feature film, and for good reason. It’s the first return for the duo in 20 years, and while it aired for the big day on the BBC, Netflix is going to be releasing the 70-minute special for everyone else this Friday.

Here’s what you can expect from the critically acclaimed animated movie that kicks off Netflix’s animation 2025 slate with an almighty bang:

“In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

New on Netflix for December 30th

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Hero (2015)

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 (2024)

I Am the Secret in Your Heart (2024)

Love Will Take Over (2018)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Notebook (2019)

Suffocating Love (2024)

The Watchers (2024)

Coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve (December 31st)

Avicii – I’m Tim (2024) Netflix Original

Avicci – My Last Show (2024) Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 4)

Evil (Season 3)

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City Musical Hall (2024) Netflix Original

The Millionaire Matchmaker (Seasons 5-7)

Coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day (January 1st)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

A Little White Lie (2023)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Blended (2014)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Colombiana (2011)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Stone (New Episodes)

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (2024) Netflix Original

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Hotel Transylvania Movie Collection: Hotel Transylvania (2012) Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Inception (2010)

Interstellar (2014)

In The Heart of the Sea (2015)

Kisarazu Cat’s Eye (Season 1)

Love Actually (2003)

Meet The Parents Collection: Meet the Parents (2000) Meet The Fockers (2004) Little Fockers (2010)

Melancholia (2011)

Missing You (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Notting Hill (1999)

Number 24 (2025) Netflix Original

Out of Africa (1985)

Rush Hour Trilogy: Rush Hour (1998) Rush Hour 2 (2001) Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Scooby-Doo Live Action Movies Scooby-Doo (2002) Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Seven Figures (Season 1)

Spider-Man Trilogy Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

The Bernie Mac Show (Seasons 1-5)

The Black Swindler (Season 1)

The Net (1995)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Love Scam (2025) Netflix Original

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

WWE Archive Content WWE RAW Top 10 WWE Legends Profiles (2025) WWE RAW Classics WWE Road to Wrestlemania WWE Superstar Profiles



Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 2nd

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)

Cunk on Life (2025) Netflix Original

Kaka Boss (2024)

RRR Behind & Beyond (2024)

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 3rd

Bandidos (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

Selling the City (Season 1) Netflix Original

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (2024) Netflix Original

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, January 4th

80 for Brady (2023)

When the Stars Gossip (Season 1) Netflix Original

