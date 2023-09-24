What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 25th to October 1st, 2023

Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US over the next seven days. Incredibly, we don’t quite have a full picture of what’s coming up in October yet, but we’ve pieced together all the known movies, series, and games set to hit the streamer over the next week and picked out three of our most anticipated.

Unbelievably, Netflix has still yet to unveil its October 2023 lineup in full. We suspect this is because they’ve got a few October announcements on Wednesday as part of the DROP 01 initiative. In any case, this list will be particularly incomplete when it comes to the October 1st additions. Keep an eye on our What’s New on Netflix section for more when we get it on Sunday for the full list.

Dozens of movies and series are leaving Netflix this week, so make sure you watch any you need to watch now or see our must-watch picks of the removals here.

Now, let’s take a look at a few of our most anticipated titles coming up this week:

Most Anticipated Releases on Netflix This Week

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Wes Anderson makes his grand debut on Netflix this week, utilizing the incredible worlds Roald Dahl conjured. With an all-star cast, this 40-minute short tells the story “about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade star.

The release of this particular short kicks off a few days worth of Wes Anderson shorts coming to Netflix, with The Swan, The Ratcatcher, and Poison to release in the following days.

Reptile (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Releasing slightly earlier on Netflix than previously billed, Reptile is the big new high-budget movie starring Justin Timberlake and Benicio del Toro.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new thriller:

“Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

The movie recently debuted at TIFF to mixed-to-negative reviews from most critics, but this one could turn out to be a crowd-pleaser. CBR concluded the movie “is something of a noble misfire, willing to take risks with the genre and its expectations even if the end result leaves a bit to be desired.”

Django (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Loosely based on the cult movie by Sergio Corbucci, this series that’s being licensed for the first time in the USA tells the story of a man seeking revenge who ends up fighting for something greater.

Sadly, Django will come on the same day another excellent Western series leaves the service. We’re referring to the limited series Hatfields & McCoys that features Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. We’d recommend watching both of these shows for your Western fix this week.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 25th

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 26th

Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business (2023) Netflix Original

Storyteller (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game

Who Killed Jill Dando? (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Encounters (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1 – Episodes 27 to 65) Netflix Original

Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Netflix Original

Vasco Rossi: Living It (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 4)

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (2023) Netflix Original

Love Is In The Air (2023) Netflix Original

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Oskars Fantasy (2023)

The Swan (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original

Do Not Disturb (2023) Netflix Original

NOWHERE (2023) Netflix Original

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3) Netflix Original

Reptile (2023) Netflix Original

The Devil’s Plan (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 11 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Ratcatcher (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Poison (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 1st

60 Days In (Season 4)

American Made (2017)

BlackKkKlansman (2018)

Blessers (2019)

Django (Season 1)

Get Out (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Ma (2019)

Miss Juneteenth (2020)

Last Vegas (2013)

One Piece (New Seasons)

Pompeii (2014)

Us (2019)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.