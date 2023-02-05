What’s Coming to Netflix to Netflix: February 6th to 12th, 2023

Welcome to another look forward at the upcoming titles on Netflix US from Monday, February 6th through to Sunday, February 12th. We’ll pick out the top 3 things to get excited about this week and then dive into the most comprehensive weekly preview you’ll find.

Want to see what’s coming up for the remainder of the month? Check out our revised Feburary 2023 preview; we’ve also started listing March 2023 additions here.

On the removal side this week, you’ll be seeing the ONE PIECE anime series leaving as well as movies such as A Bad Moms Christmas and Cuddle Weather.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Releases on Netflix This Week

Bill Russell: Legend (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Documentary from director Sam Pollard on the Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon, Bill Russell, who built a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court.

You (Season 4 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One could argue Netflix cleared the schedules for this title, given it’s easily one of Netflix’s best-performing and critically acclaimed dramas.

We’re referring to You, which drops its first batch of episodes that make up season 4 on Thursday.

This season, we see Joe headed to London to take up a new job and keep his head down (for at least 30 minutes) before returning to his regular antics.

The good news is that when you’re done with the first half, you’ll only have to wait a matter of weeks until part 2 drops in March 2023.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Kicking off Netflix’s Valentine’s lineup is the new rom-com from writer/director Aline Bros McKenna.

The movie will tell the story of two long-distance best friends changing each other’s lives, one deciding to chase a lifelong dream and the other volunteering to help keep an eye on her teenage son.

Rees Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher lead the cast, with Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Wesley Kimmel, and Jesse Williams rounding out the cast.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix US – other lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on February 7th

Thunivu (2023)

Coming to Netflix on February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original

Chromosome 21 (Season 1)

MTV’s Floribama Shore (Season 1)

The Exchange (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Substitute (2022)

Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Dear David (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)

House of Life (Season 1)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original

You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 10th

10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3) Netflix Original

Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original

Your Place or Mine (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.