‘Hap and Leonard’ Leaving Netflix in March 2023

One of the hidden TV gems of the Netflix library is about to depart. All three seasons (consisting of 18 episodes) of the crime drama dark comedy series Hap and Leonard will leave in March 2023.

Set in late-1980s Texas, two best friends (James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams) get involved in darkly comic misadventures by hiring themselves out to shady clients for illicit ends.

While the show was cut prematurely (it was canceled following its third season), it’s still a hidden gem within the Netflix library and, given its episode runtime, won’t be hard to binge before it departs the service.

A removal date is currently displayed on the Netflix page for Hap and Leonard, stating that your last day to watch on Netflix is March 5th. Its actual removal date is on March 6th, coinciding exactly four years after the third and final season was added to Netflix.

The removal applies to only Netflix in the United States and Canada. No other regions received the show.

The show was among the first and last batch of scripted shows to head exclusively to Sundance TV, which has largely exited the original programming space instead focusing on movies and re-runs of classic shows like The Andy Griffith Show and reality/docu-series.

Hap and Leonard last show from Sundance TV to be removed from Netflix

Netflix got three shows from SundanceTV, the other two being Rectify and The Red Road. Both shows have already departed Netflix over the past four years. In the case of Rectify, we saw all four seasons depart in March 2021 and The Red Road left in November 2019.

In both of those cases, after their removal from Netflix, they went exclusive on AMC+, which is available as a streaming service and a streaming channel on The Roku Channel and Prime Video.

Before we depart, if you’re planning on signing up to Netflix to watch Hap and Leonard, you’ll need a premium plan as the show is blocked on the ad tier.

