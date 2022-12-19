Welcome along to your look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the first month of 2023. We’ll be looking ahead at all the announced licensed and Netflix Original titles heading to Netflix UK and Ireland in January 2023.

You’ll also want to watch any titles set to leave Netflix in the UK throughout January 2023. Over 200 movies and series are set to leave Netflix UK so watch while you can.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2023 TBD

Jung_E (2023) – Korean movie set in the post-apocalyptic 22nd century. Starring Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-Joo and Ryu Kyung-soo.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 1st

Bad Boys II (2003) – Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reteam for another Michael Bay police epic.

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006) – In this "Barbie Fairytopia" sequel, Barbie stars as enchanted fairy Elina, who learns that a wicked sprite has captured her friend Nalu, a merman prince.

Crank (2006) – Jason Statham's action thriller where a assassin has to keep his heart rate up or he will die.

Fighting Spirit / Hajime no ippo (Season s) – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Glow Up (Season 4) – BBC series sets out to find the next makeup star.

– BBC series sets out to find the next makeup star. Kaleidoscope (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A heist plays out over the course of several decades. Starring Giancarlo Esposito and Rufus Sewell.

Lady Voyeur (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian crime series about a hacker finding herself thrust into a dangerous investigation.

– Brazillian crime series about a hacker finding herself thrust into a dangerous investigation. LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Monster (Multiple Seasons) – Classic anime series.

– Classic anime series. Mousa (2022) – Egyptian sci-fi movie about a engineering student building a powerful robot to go up against criminals and the corrupt government.

– Egyptian sci-fi movie about a engineering student building a powerful robot to go up against criminals and the corrupt government. Old Enough! (Season 2) – Japanese kids series.

– Japanese kids series. Power Players (Season 3) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (2021) – Lifetime movie about New Orleans gospel singer Mahalia Jackson rising to fame in the 1940s.

– Lifetime movie about New Orleans gospel singer Mahalia Jackson rising to fame in the 1940s. The Age of Innocence (1993) – Oscar-winning romantic drama from director Martin Scorsese.

– Oscar-winning romantic drama from director Martin Scorsese. The Caller (2011) – British thriller about a young girl who looks for a new start but finds that someone still knows who and where she is.

The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks Animation’s prehistoric feature film featuring the voices of Nicholas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.

– DreamWorks Animation’s prehistoric feature film featuring the voices of Nicholas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone. The Layover (2017) – Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario star in this romantic comedy about them getting stuck at a hotel after their flight is redirected.

– Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario star in this romantic comedy about them getting stuck at a hotel after their flight is redirected. The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series continuing the story of the legendary yakuza Tatsu, now a stay-at-home husband.

– Japanese anime series continuing the story of the legendary yakuza Tatsu, now a stay-at-home husband. Thomas & Friends Series: Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) – Sci-fi comedy about a team of survivalists and scientists battling giant predators.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 4th

How I Became a Gangster (2023) Netflix Original – Polish crime movie following a gangster climbing up the Warsaw criminal ranks.

– Polish crime movie following a gangster climbing up the Warsaw criminal ranks. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1) Netflix Original – True crime docuseries looking into the fall of the financier, Bernie Madoff.

The Kings of the World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

– Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them. The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian drama series based on the Elena Ferrante novel. Valeria Golino stars.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 5th

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish TV thriller series from Nicolas Winding Refn.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Netflix Original – Netflix’s YA drama returns to perhaps annoy Taylor Swift again?

– Netflix’s YA drama returns to perhaps annoy Taylor Swift again? Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original – Austrian mystery series about a woman on a vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 6th

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – British produced documentary from Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar about the rise of “encounter cops” in 1990s Mumbai.

– British produced documentary from Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar about the rise of “encounter cops” in 1990s Mumbai. Pressure Cooker (Season 1) Netflix Original – Cooking reality series about eleven chefs using culinary skill to compete for $100,000.

– Cooking reality series about eleven chefs using culinary skill to compete for $100,000. The Pale Blue Eye (2023) Netflix Original – Christian Bale stars in this mystery thriller set in the early 1800s following a detective hired to investigate a gruesome murder of a cadet.

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 9th

VINLAND SAGA (Season 1 – New Episodes) – Weekly episodes of the anime series begin dropping from January 9th.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 10th

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix Original – True crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Television series is back with another season where Po (voiced by Jack Black) heads to India.

– DreamWorks Television series is back with another season where Po (voiced by Jack Black) heads to India. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action following Kiyo living in the geisha district of Kyoto.

– Japanese live-action following Kiyo living in the geisha district of Kyoto. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original – Next season of the historical series that sees the heroes continue their story shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 13th

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy movie from Africa.

Dog Gone (2023) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe stars in this new biopic about a young man and his beloved dog separated on the Appalachian Trail; he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late.

– Rob Lowe stars in this new biopic about a young man and his beloved dog separated on the Appalachian Trail; he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Suzan & Freek (2023) Netflix Original – After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

– After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame. Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original – The third and final season of the Spanish thriller series from the creator of Money Heist.

– The third and final season of the Spanish thriller series from the creator of Money Heist. Trial by Fire (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Indian miniseries about two parents dealing with the loss of their kids. Based on true events.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 15th

Don’t Say A Word (2001) – Mystery thriller starring Michael Douglas.

– Mystery thriller starring Michael Douglas. JFK (1991) – Kevin Costner stars in this political historical thriller about the Kennedy assassination.

Runaway Jury (2003) – Crime thriller from director Gary Fleder about a juror on the inside and a woman manipulating a court trial.

– Crime thriller from director Gary Fleder about a juror on the inside and a woman manipulating a court trial. The Client (1994) – Tommy Lee Jones stars alongside Susan Sarandon in this Oscar-nominated crime mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 16th

Miu404 (Season 1) – Japanese crime series about a police unit solving crimes within 24 hours.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime horror series based on the manga which will feature 20 stories.

– Anime horror series based on the manga which will feature 20 stories. Khallat+ (2023) Netflix Original – South African anthology movie.

– South African anthology movie. That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy sitcom sequel series to That ’70s Show that sees the original cast all grown up and a new generation of teenagers experiencing life in Wisconsin.

– Comedy sitcom sequel series to That ’70s Show that sees the original cast all grown up and a new generation of teenagers experiencing life in Wisconsin. Women at War (Season 1) Netflix Original – France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 20th

Bake Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality baking series.

– Reality baking series. Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary feature from Germany on the wrongly accused Donald Stellwag.

– Documentary feature from Germany on the wrongly accused Donald Stellwag. Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new-spinoff reality series that shows you what it’s like to be rich Asian American socialite living it large in the big apple.

Fauda (Season 4) Netflix Original – Israeli action thriller series.

– Israeli action thriller series. Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix Original – Indian spy thriller.

– Indian spy thriller. Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original – French comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan. About an educator who is thrust into the French presidential election race.

– French comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan. About an educator who is thrust into the French presidential election race. Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy drama.

– Turkish fantasy drama. Shanty Town (Season 1) Netflix Original – Nigerian series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 23rd

Narvik (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen war movie about a young soldier fighting in the trenches.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 24th

Physical: 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Against The Ropes (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.

– Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona. The Endless Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian drama series.

– Brazillian drama series. The Price of Family (2023) Netflix Original – Italian comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original – Second season of the kids animated series.

– Second season of the kids animated series. Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) Netflix Original – South African fantasy crime drama returns.

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history.

– A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her.

– Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her. You People (2023) Netflix Original – Kenya Barris ensemble comedy movie that follows a new couple battling with societal expectations and generational differences. Stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy,

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 30th

Princess Power (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

