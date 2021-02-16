What’s Coming to Netflix UK in March 2021

Netflix UK is going to be receiving a huge amount of new content throughout March 2021 and we’re keeping track of everything set to arrive throughout the month right here.

In case you missed it we’ve also been keeping track of all the latest additions to the UK library in February 2021.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

Netflix UK Release Dates TBC

Monster (2018) N – Drama starring Jennifer Hudson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 1st

Alice (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama

– Romantic K-Drama Banyuki (2009) – Japanese period drama.

– Japanese period drama. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary on The Notorious B.I.G. with exclusive never-seen-before footage.

Connected (2018) – Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon.

– Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon. Do You Like Brahms? (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama.

– Romantic K-Drama. How to Be Really Bad (2018) – German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever.

– German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Short animated adventure that pits your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man against Venom and the Green Goblin.

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) – Sports action-drama centered around MMA fighting.

– Sports action-drama centered around MMA fighting. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan.

– Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan. Something Borrowed (2011) – Romantic-comedy starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson.

– Romantic-comedy starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson. Sword Art Online (Season 3) – The adventures of Kirito continue as new threats arise in the Augmented Reality world.

– The adventures of Kirito continue as new threats arise in the Augmented Reality world. Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 1) – Anime spin-off

– Anime spin-off The Promised Neverland (Season 1) – Dark anime series about a group of gifted children who attempt to escape from their insidious home

– Dark anime series about a group of gifted children who attempt to escape from their insidious home Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – Thomas and his friends must save the day from a pair of thieves, and their rogue engine Sonny.

– Thomas and his friends must save the day from a pair of thieves, and their rogue engine Sonny. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020) – A new and modern train arrives on the Island of Sodor, leading Thomas to contemplate how technology will impact his own future.

– A new and modern train arrives on the Island of Sodor, leading Thomas to contemplate how technology will impact his own future. Trial By Fire (2018) – Biographical drama about the controversial trial and execution of Cameron Todd Willingham.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 2nd

Word Party (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 3rd

Collection of Czech, Finnish, Swedish, Romanian Movies & TV Series: A Month in Thailand (2012) – Romanian comedy. Aliyah Dada (2015) – Romanian documentary. America, Here We Come (2014) – Romanian comedy about six artists who take the trip of a lifetime to America. The Bear (2011) -Romanian comedy. Barnen från Frostmofjället (1945) – Classic Swedish family-drama. Bitchkram (2012) – Swedish drama. Breaking News (2017) – Romanian drama. Crossing Dates (2008) – Finnish thriller. Departe de tine (2019) – Romanian drama. Domestic (2012) – Romanian family comedy. Dragoste 1: Câine (2018) – Romanian drama. Far From Here (2017) – Romanian drama centered around a young couple struggling to hold onto their marriage while living in another country. Gyllene Tider: Parkliv (1981) – Swedish musical documentary about the Gyllene Tider band. Heads and Tails (2019) – Czech drama centered around a man dying of a serious head injury. Here Is Your Life (1966) – Classic Swedish drama. Joker (1991) – Swedish crime-comedy. The Legacy (2019) – Romanian thriller. Love Sick (2006) – Romanian drama. Marita (2017) – Czech drama. Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things (2017) – Romanian drama. Medicinen (2014) – Swedish comedy. The Miracle of Tekir (2015) – Romanian mystery. Misa Mi (2003) – Swedish family drama. Moon Hotel Kabul (2018) – Romanian drama. Perfect Health (2017) – Romanian Thriller. Povestea unui pierde-vara (2018) – Romanian comedy centered around a professor of mathematics. Pup-o, ma! (2018) – Polish comedy. The Secret of Happiness (2018) – Romanian comedy. Summer’s Over (2016) – Romanian drama centered around two young boys who befriend each other during Summer vacation. Sune’s Summer (1993) – Swedish comedy. Sweet Little Lies Downtown (2016) – Romanian rom-com. The Great Communist Bank Robbery (2004) – Documentary about the 1959 Romanian National Bank robbery. The World is Mine (2015) – Romanian drama. Ursul (2011) – Romanian comedy

Moxie (2021) N – Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school.

Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries about a murder that rocked the Mormon Church to its core.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 4th

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romantic-drama.

– Indonesian romantic-drama. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Exciting new anime series based on the popular Pacific Rim films.

The Art of Self Defense (2019) – Crime comedy starring Jessie Eisenburg as a man who seeks to learn self-defense from the local dojo after being attacked.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 5th

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Nevanke: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks out about her report of her sexual harassment of 2000, and the backlash she faced from a chauvinistic society.

– Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks out about her report of her sexual harassment of 2000, and the backlash she faced from a chauvinistic society. Sentinelle (2020) N – French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach.

– French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach. The Best of Enemies (2019) – Biographical drama about the life of Civil rights activist Ann Atwater, and her face off against the Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, C.P. Ellis.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 8th

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N – Hindi drama set in contemporary India, and centered around five women, each who are wrestling with their own ambitions, vulnerabilities, and desires.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 9th

StarBeam (Season 3) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 10th

Dealer (Limited Series) N – French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper.

– French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

– Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team. Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – A real estate agent and a wedding planner go head to head to win the hearts, minds, and budgets of spouses to be.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 11th

Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish action-drama set in 1609, Basque Country

– Spanish action-drama set in 1609, Basque Country The Block Island Sound (2020) – Something mysterious lurks off the coast of Block Island, silently influencing the inhabitants and local fisherman.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 12th

Just In Time – A workaholic store clerk suddenly finds herself looking after the 11-year-old-daughter of her cousin.

– A workaholic store clerk suddenly finds herself looking after the 11-year-old-daughter of her cousin. Love Alarm (Season 2) N – The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix.

– The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix. Paradise PD (Season 3) N – Netflix’s craziest adult-animated series returns for its wildest season yet as the town of Paradise PD recovers from Fitz’s schemes.

Pet Sematary (2019) – Modern retelling of Stephen King’s classic horror novel.

– Modern retelling of Stephen King’s classic horror novel. The One (Season 1) N – Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

– Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test. The Sisters Brothers (2018) – Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily star as Charlie and Eli, the Sisters Brothers, a pair of infamous assassins in 1850’s Oregon.

– Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily star as Charlie and Eli, the Sisters Brothers, a pair of infamous assassins in 1850’s Oregon. Yes Day (2021) N – Family comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 14th

The Nun (2018) – The Conjuring spin-off and origin story of the Nun, who many years before meeting the Warren’s is terrorizing a group of Romanian nuns.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 15th

Catcher (2017) – Nollywood crime drama.

– Nollywood crime drama. The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’

– Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’ Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama set in an impoverished Istanbul neighborhood, where Mehmet, a former homeless man attempts to reunite a homeless child with his family.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 16th

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – Food show from former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 19th

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – New Spanish crime-drama series from La Casa de Papel creator Álex Pina.

