‘Death Note’, ‘Vampire Knight’ & Other Anime Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Some big anime titles may leave Netflix in the United States in October 2022. Titles like Death Note, Bleach, Vampire Knight, and Beserk show removal dates. Here’s what you need to know.

All these titles are set to leave Netflix on October 15th, 2022 so let’s run through what’s showing removal notices now:

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012) – Loner Guts is recruited by Griffith and his band of mercenaries, but their ensuing success as a full-fledged army could lead to a horrible fate.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle for Doldrey (2012) – For three years, Guts believed his mission was to pursue Griffith’s dream together with him. But in order to become Griffith’s equal and truly be called his friend, Guts realizes he will have to leave the Band of the Hawk.

– For three years, Guts believed his mission was to pursue Griffith’s dream together with him. But in order to become Griffith’s equal and truly be called his friend, Guts realizes he will have to leave the Band of the Hawk. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013) – A year after he left the Band of the Hawk, Guts rejoins them in an epic battle to vanquish the God Hand and save Griffith from a hellish fate.

– A year after he left the Band of the Hawk, Guts rejoins them in an epic battle to vanquish the God Hand and save Griffith from a hellish fate. Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black (2008) – When his mind is fogged by a scimitar-weilding stranger, Mayuri destroys his laboratory, unleashing a cloud of reishi that lays waste to the Seiretei.

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010) – When a group of vicious Sinners plots to escape from this eternal prison in Hell, they discover that Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo is the key to their freedom. The Sinners launch an attack and in the process kidnap Ichigo’s younger sister.

– When a group of vicious Sinners plots to escape from this eternal prison in Hell, they discover that Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo is the key to their freedom. The Sinners launch an attack and in the process kidnap Ichigo’s younger sister. Death Note (Season 1) – When a Japanese high schooler comes into possession of a mystical notebook, he finds he has the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it.

– When a Japanese high schooler comes into possession of a mystical notebook, he finds he has the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it. Vampire Knight (Season 1) – At Cross Academy, two student disciplinary committee members are tasked with keeping the peace between a human class and a night class of vampires.

A few of these titles are currently moving hands with a new Nippon TV deal. It’s thought that Netflix US was not part of this recent deal.

Of course, Netflix still is working on its own growing Netflix Original anime library, which has swelled to over 100 titles.

Another Japanese anime series also shows a removal notice a little earlier in the month. We’re referring to Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, which has already dwindled down to just the first season over the past few months, will see all the remaining episodes leave on October 1st.