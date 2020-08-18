Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in September 2020

We’re past the halfway point of August, which means we now know a selection of the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in September 2020.

We’re also keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV series coming to Netflix UK in September 2020.

The biggest title scheduled to leave Netflix UK so far is the smash-hit BBC comedy series, Miranda. Only one season of Miranda is available to stream on Netflix thanks to the exodus of BBC titles in the past year. The series is more than likely to make its home on the streaming service BritBox but is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Please Note: The list below only applies to Netflix UK, and is not the full list of titles leaving in September 2020. More titles will be announced each day, and we’ll update the list below accordingly.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on September 1st, 2020:

Empress in the Palace (2011)

Fear Files… Har Mod Pe Darr (2015)

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution (Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Sheh… (2018)

The Golden Years with Javed Akhtar (2016)

Hostages (2016)

The Irish Mob (2008)

Islands of the Future (2014)

Jhansi Ki Rani (2009)

Mini Wolf (2014)

Miranda (1 Season)

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2014)

Rab Se Sohna Isshq (2012)

Race for the White House (2016)

The Road to Calvery (2017)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bitty Adventures (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on September 12th, 2020:

Stag (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on September 14th, 2020:

Cold Case Files (2017)

Cold Case Files Classic (1999)

Happy Valley (2016)

Queens vs. Kings (2018)

Which of your movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in September 2020? Let us know in the comments below!