Large Selection of Popular K-Dramas & T-Dramas Leaving Netflix in October 2021

In recent years some of the most popular content on Netflix has been K-Dramas. The rise in popularity of South Korean content has also paved the way for T-Dramas to rise in popularity too, which is why it’s going to be incredibly sad to see some fan favourites leaving Netflix in October 2021.

While there are lots of K-Dramas and T-Dramas leaving Netflix soon, there’s also a lot of new K-Dramas to look forward to on Netflix across September and October, 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.

List of K-Dramas Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Below are the K-Dramas listed to leave Netflix on October 1st, 2021:

Bad Guys (1 Season) – A former police detective is reinstated to eradicate the worst of crimes in the city, and enlists the help of three convicts to help catch the felons.

– A former police detective is reinstated to eradicate the worst of crimes in the city, and enlists the help of three convicts to help catch the felons. Cheese in the Trap (1 Season) – A poor student struggling to balance college life and her poor time job inadvertently catch the attention of a wealthy upperclassman with a dark side.

– A poor student struggling to balance college life and her poor time job inadvertently catch the attention of a wealthy upperclassman with a dark side. Chicago Typewriter (1 Season) – During the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1930s, three individuals, two writers, and a veterinarian are mysteriously connected to the Korean independence fighters.

Let’s Eat (1 Season) – A divorced woman living by herself leans how to balance living alone, and eating well thanks to the help of her neighbors.

– A divorced woman living by herself leans how to balance living alone, and eating well thanks to the help of her neighbors. Let’s Eat 2 (1 Season) – Continuation of Let’s Eat.

– Continuation of Let’s Eat. The Liar and His Lover (1 Season) – A genius music composer with a talent for telling lies befriends an honest and beautiful singer. As the pair spend more time working together, she slowly uncovers his lies and begins her career in the music industry.#

– A genius music composer with a talent for telling lies befriends an honest and beautiful singer. As the pair spend more time working together, she slowly uncovers his lies and begins her career in the music industry.# Oh My Ghost (1 Season) – After dying a virgin, Bong Sun takes possession of the timid Na Bong Sun in order to solve her unfinished business by hooking up with the famous chef Kang Sun Woo.

Reply 1998 (1 Season) – A throwback to life in the late 1980s that follows the highs and lows of five teenage kids growing up in Seoul.

– A throwback to life in the late 1980s that follows the highs and lows of five teenage kids growing up in Seoul. Reply 1994 (1 Season) – In a Seoul boarding house, a group of students from all various parts of South Korea goes from total strangers to best friends.

– In a Seoul boarding house, a group of students from all various parts of South Korea goes from total strangers to best friends. Reply 1997 (1 Season) – A group of adults close begin to reminisce about their time as students when their high school reunion approaches.

– A group of adults close begin to reminisce about their time as students when their high school reunion approaches. Tunnel (1 Season) – While on the case of a serial killer a police detective finds himself thirty years in the future, and must now solve the case alongside new partners.

List of T-Dramas Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Below are the T-Dramas listed to leave Netflix on October 1st, 2021:

Be With Me (1 Season) – Once upon a time they were the boy band to beat, but fame tore them apart. Ten years later,

– Once upon a time they were the boy band to beat, but fame tore them apart. Ten years later, Be With You (1 Season) – A decade after finishing high school, two sisters finally muster up the courage to ask their crushes out.

– A decade after finishing high school, two sisters finally muster up the courage to ask their crushes out. Fall in Love with Me (1 Season) – The head of a struggling ad agency finds herself torn between two men, a hotshot executive and a kind-hearted stranger, not realizing they are the same person.

– The head of a struggling ad agency finds herself torn between two men, a hotshot executive and a kind-hearted stranger, not realizing they are the same person. Love Cheque Charge (1 Season) – A wild encounter with a stranger three years prior comes back to haunt a rigid businessman after making a promise to marry a woman if she wasn’t married by the time she turned 30. Now he must decide whether to honor his word to a woman he barely knows.

– A wild encounter with a stranger three years prior comes back to haunt a rigid businessman after making a promise to marry a woman if she wasn’t married by the time she turned 30. Now he must decide whether to honor his word to a woman he barely knows. Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season) – Believing herself to be unlucky in love, an online match maker’s theory in love and life is put to the test by a shrewd divorce expert.

Someone Like You (1 Season) – After losing his sight and his fiancée, Liang Luo Han is torn between a woman who looks just like his late partner that is hired as his nurse, and a young woman who has been given his fiancée’s heart that begins to take on her mannerisms and personality.

– After losing his sight and his fiancée, Liang Luo Han is torn between a woman who looks just like his late partner that is hired as his nurse, and a young woman who has been given his fiancée’s heart that begins to take on her mannerisms and personality. When I See You Again (1 Season) – A rich bachelor returns home and seeks revenge on the woman who broke his heart a decade ago, but not everything goes according to plan.

Which of your favourite K-Dramas and T-Dramas are you going to miss on Netflix in October 2021? Let us know in the comments below.