‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in December 2020

December has been a heavy month for removals on Netflix UK, and it’s only going to get worse with the imminent removal of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! on Boxing Day, 2020.

Not many people expected there to be a follow-up to the smash-hit adaptation of the Broadway musical Mamma Mia! in 2008. But, the past decade was made for sequels, prequels, and reboots, and the ABBA musical received its surprise sequel. While the feature wasn’t as successful as the previous movie, it still didn’t stop the musical from making hundreds of millions of pounds at the box office.

When is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again scheduled to leave Netflix UK?

It has been confirmed that Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is scheduled to leave Netflix on Boxing Day, Saturday, December 26th, 2021!

If you open Netflix through your web browser or app, you will see the availability date for the movie.

Is Mamma Mia! scheduled to leave Netflix UK?

Fans of the ABBA musical will be glad to hear that Mamma Mia! is not scheduled to leave Netflix UK. The musical only recently returned to Netflix UK in July 2020.

At the very least Mamma Mia! will still be available to stream on Netflix UK until June/July of 2021.

Why is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again leaving Netflix UK?

Netflix UK’s license to stream Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again has already come to an end. The musical was only added to the UK library on June 26th, 2020, but the license must have been extremely short, lasting only six months.

When Netflix UK acquires the rights to stream a movie or television series, there is always a limited amount of time it will be available. Most licenses will last between twelve and thirty-six months, but when a feature is in high demand you can see this reduced dramatically to six months, sometimes even three.

Where will I be able to stream Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again next?

Compared to the USA, the UK has significantly fewer streaming serviced to contend with. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will either return to Now TV, where it would be available to stream on Sky Movies, or it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Will Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again return to Netflix UK?

It’s highly likely that sometime in the future that Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will return to Netflix UK. Since 2017 we’ve seen the addition and removal of the first film, Mamma Mia!, several times.

Will you be sad to see Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again leave Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!