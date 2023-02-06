Norwegian Netflix Original ‘Borderliner’ Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Borderliner (also known as Grenseland) will depart Netflix in March 2023 globally as its license comes up for renewal.

Created by Megan Gallagher, the 8-part crime thriller series follows the story of Nikolai, a police officer in a small town who is involved in a criminal case involving drugs and corruption. As he investigates the case, he becomes a suspect and finds himself caught in a dangerous web of lies, deceit, and betrayal.

Tobias Santelmann, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Benjamin Helstad, Bjørn Skagestad and Frode Winther star.

Borderliner carries a 6.7 on IMDb with Decider reviewing the title, saying it’s as “dark and atmospheric as Scandi-noir comes,” adding “it’s also elegantly beautiful and extremely tense.”

The series is available with myriad audio and subtitle options, although an English dub was never released.

The series aired in 2017 on TV2 in Norway and was later licensed to Netflix globally on March 6th, 2018.

Five years later, the show is now displaying a removal notice on the official page for the show for March 6th, 2023, with your last day to watch on Netflix being March 5th.

The removal date applies to all regions of Netflix.

Why is Borderliner leaving Netflix?

As we’ve discussed before, not all Netflix Originals are owned by the service and are instead distributed exclusively for a fixed period of time. That’s the case with Borderliner, where Netflix picked up the streaming rights.

Netflix, of course, choose to renew Borderliner, and it stays on the service for years to come, but it’s not always the case they opt to do that, especially with lesser-known titles like this one.

While a loss for the Netflix library, there are still plenty of Nordic noirs, including Deadwind, Entrapped, The Chestnut Man, and Bordertown. Netflix will repartner with TV2 on distributing Gangs of Oslo in the near future.

We have seen dozens of Netflix Originals depart the service over the past few years, with even more (including some big ones) planned in the months and years ahead.

Will you miss Borderliner when it leaves Netflix in March 2023? Let us know in the comments.