‘Gotham’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Gotham has long since left our screens with the fifth and final season airing all the way back in 2019 but since then, the show has been streaming on Netflix. All regions of Netflix will see the show removed over the next year with the US next to see the series depart in September 2022. Here’s when Gotham will leave Netflix where you live.

Created by Bruno Heller, Gotham is the Batman prequel series that predominantly followed James Gordon as he rose through the ranks of Gotham PD witnessing some of the villains origin stories that would later face off against the caped crusader.

The series aired on Fox in the United States despite being produced by Warner Bros. Television. Netflix purchased the globally streaming rights where they’ve been exclusive in most regions since 2015 but that’s soon coming to an end.

Gotham will leave Netflix in the United States in September 2022

Gotham will be leaving Netflix in September 2022 according to our intel and the fact that it, like the UK, aligns 3 years after the final season was added.

The final fifth season was added on September 30th, 2019, and Gotham will leave Netflix US in full on September 30th, 2022.

Gotham was removed from Netflix in the United Kingdom in July 2022

The first of the dominos is seemingly falling in July 2022 with a removal notice now showing on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

The notice (embedded below) stated that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is July 23rd. The show was indeed removed in July 2022 in the US.

July 24th is significant because that’s when season 5 was added to Netflix in the United Kingdom. That suggests that Netflix is keeping the show in most international regions for three years following the addition of season 5.

When will Gotham leave Netflix in other regions?

For those in Australia, you’ve been slowly losing Gotham since last year. Season 1 was stripped away from you in 2021 and most recently, you saw seasons 2-4 removed, leaving only season 5.

If you’re in Canada, you’ll hold onto Gotham for a bit longer than previously mentioned regions with it not due to expire until January 2023.

According to Unogs, the series is streaming in most regions around the world and in all instances, we’d expect the show to have departed all regions by the end of 2023.

Where will Gotham stream after leaving Netflix?

Warner Bros. Television is taking back the license to the show (it’s not Fox’s license) and therefore it’s up to their discretion as to where it heads next.

It could be sold to another streamer but in most regions around the world we think they’ll be keeping the license to add to their HBO Max service. As you may know, HBO Max is pretty much the exclusive home to all things DC moving forward.

Netflix in the US still gets annual additions of The Flash and international regions of Netflix still get new seasons of Titans plus you’ve got Sweet Tooth and The Sandman exclusively on Netflix globally but beyond that, all things DC are on HBO Max or will be eventually.

Will you miss Gotham when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.