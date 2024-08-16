‘All American’ Will Return for Season 7 on Netflix in 2025

The CW has been rapidly transforming over the past few years, slimming down its scripted slate, but All American persists. Renewed for season 7, the next batch of episodes, the final show to come to Netflix from The CW deal, will drop in 2025.

On the air since 2019, All American is the American football series created by April Blair (also currently hard at work on her new Netflix show, Ransom Canyon) that’s followed Spencer James from his high school football days through to the top flight.

Season 7 of the show was announced in June 2024 with a confirmed episode count of 13. Unlike some prior seasons, it’s not expected that All American will suffer from delays, whether that’s due to COVID or, more recently, the Hollywood strikes.

There’s no word on when season 7 will begin airing on The CW, but we suspect it’ll be mid-season given that filming will not commence until October 21st and run through March 17th, 2025. There’s no word on whether this will be the final season.

All American Season 7 Should Arrive on Netflix Earlier Than Normal in 2025

The show continues to come to Netflix, albeit only in the United States, through a very old output deal the streamer held with the network throughout much of the 2010s.

Here’s a recap of when All American has dropped on Netflix thus far since 2019:

Season 6 was added to Netflix on July 23rd, 2024

Season 5 was added on May 23rd, 2023

Season 4 was added on May 31st, 2022

Season 3 was added on July 27th, 2021

Season 2 was added on March 17th, 2020

Season 1 was added on March 28th, 2019

For every season, they’ve always dropped on Netflix around 9 days after the finale airs on The CW. That’ll also be the case for season 7; although we don’t have a full schedule yet, we don’t know exactly when that’ll be.

Our best guess is that it’ll be on The CW from January through to the Spring and then arrive on Netflix shortly thereafter.

As mentioned above, this is the last scripted show to come to Netflix, and if this is the final season, it will remain on Netflix through 2030. You can see all of the CW shows and when they leave Netflix through our guide here.

All American: Homecoming Won’t Return for Season 4

Unlike All American, the spin-off series All American: Homecoming is ending with season 3, which is coming to Netflix in 2024. That series came to Netflix outside of the original CW arrangement, having first been bound for release on Max instead.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of All American dropping on Netflix next year? Let us know in the comments down below and keep this post bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with the latest information as it becomes available.