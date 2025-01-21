‘Run Away’: Harlan Coben Netflix Series Casts James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch

Netflix will continue to invest in the works of Harlan Coben, author of Fool Me Once, with another adaptation in the works at the streaming service Run Away. Production has just kicked off on the new series that’s likely due for an early 2026 release. Here’s everything we know including the first confirmed four cast members.

Run Away is an upcoming Netflix Original limited crime-drama series and adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel. The adaptation continues Coben’s long and illustrious creative partnership with Netflix, which has already adapted eight novels from his bibliography into Netflix Originals.

The director of the upcoming adaptation has yet to be confirmed. Daniel Brocklehurst has been credited as the series’ lead writer, best known for projects like Brassic and Ten Pound Poms in addition to previously writing for one of the other Netflix Harlan Coben series, The Stranger.

Over the years, Netflix has seen plenty of success from adapting Harlan Coben’s work. The most recent of which, Fool Me Once, has blown the top 10 statistics out of the water, with 61 million Netflix views in its first two weeks. Run Away will serve as the fifth British adaptation of Coben’s work on Netflix and one of three upcoming adaptations coming up. Other new projects on the way include I Will Find You (the first US adaptation) and Caught (an Argentinian adaptation due in 2025). You can find a complete “Harlan Coben Universe” list on Netflix here.

Daniel Brocklehurst (Brassic), Richard Fee (Prey), and Nicola Schindler (It’s a Sin) are the series’ executive producers. Quay Street Productions will lead the series production. Harlan Coben is also an executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions.

What is the plot of Run Away?

The synopsis for Run Away has been sourced from IMDb:

“Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away, and everything fell apart. So now, when he finds her vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

Who are the cast members of Run Away?

Starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch. pic.twitter.com/lutofxcj7v — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 21, 2025

On January 21st, 2025, Netflix UK and Ireland revealed via Twitter the first four cast members for the new series:

James Nesbitt (as first reported to be connected to the show by The Insneider) is best known for his role as Adam Williams in the hit British comedy-drama Cold Feet, as well as his critically acclaimed performance in the crime drama The Missing. Additionally, Nesbitt has become a familiar face in Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations, featuring in gripping series such as Stay Close and Fool Me Once. Nesbitt will play Simon Greene.

Ruth Jones is widely recognized for co-creating and starring in the beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey, where she played the iconic Nessa Jenkins. She also created and starred in the comedy-drama Stella and has appeared in shows like Little Britain. Jones is on board to play Elena Ravenscroft.

Next up is Minnie Driver, who rose to fame with her Oscar-nominated role in Good Will Hunting and continued her success with TV roles in The Riches and Speechless, showcasing her versatility. She also starred in Circle of Friends, which helped launch her career. Driver will play Ingrid Greene.

Alfred Enoch is well known for his role as Wes Gibbins in How to Get Away with Murder, as well as for portraying Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter film series. In addition to his screen work, he has appeared in British TV dramas like Sherlock and built a strong reputation in theatre with various Shakespearean roles. Enoch will play Isaac Fagbenle.

Rounding out the cast are:

Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber

(Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweet Peas) as Ash

(Big Boys, Sweet Peas) as Ash Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Paige Greene

(Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Paige Greene Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene

(Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene

(Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg

(Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsommar Murders) as Lou

(Ted Lasso, Midsommar Murders) as Lou Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne

(The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee

(Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee Finty Williams as Enid Corval

as Enid Corval Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval

(Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck) as Ruby Todd

No word on whether Coben regular Richard Armitage will star, although we wouldn’t bet against it…

What is the production status of Run Away?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix UK confirmed that production was underway as of January 21st, 2025, in Manchester in the United Kingdom as well as select locations in the northwest of England.

No release date or window just yet, although given that Fool Me Once and Missing You both released on New Year’s Day, smart money would be on January 1st, 2026.

