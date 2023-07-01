Netflix @ Anime Expo 2023: All The Show and Movie Announcements

The annual Anime Expo (AX2023) has just taken place, and Netflix debuted a bunch of new information about its forthcoming anime series and movies. We got first looks, release dates, and a new anime series announcement. Here’s everything that was announced (so far).

Taking place in Los Angeles, the Anime Expo is an annual convention dubbed the “largest anime convention in North America” featuring panels and booths from some of the world’s largest names in the genre and up-and-coming titles too.

Netflix hosted an hour-long panel looking into the future of their slate with a bunch of titles (preliminary list of those below).

Per the AX 2023 Schedule, Netflix teased the panel as follows:

“See What’s Next @ Netflix during their ‘From Japan to the World’ presentation. Get ready for an exciting glimpse into all-new anime & live-action adaptations from Japan and the U.S. and join some of the biggest stars including Eiji Akaso & Kotaro Takata, Masao Maruyama, Special Guest Non and more, as they will talk about exciting new projects”

What time will Netflix’s Anime Panel at AX2023 take place?

Here’s what time the panel will be taking place:

3:15 PM PST

6:15 PM EST

11.15 PM BST

03:45 AM IST

It’s unclear whether the panel will be live-streamed to the general public, however, Netflix has stated that all new videos will be added to Netflix’s Japanese YouTube account.

All Announcements from Netflix at Anime Expo 2023

Delicious in Dungeon

Coming to Netflix: January 2024

One of the first announcements out of Anime Expo 2023 is a new series from Studio Trigger, best known for Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill, and the critically acclaimed, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Pokémon Concierge

A new stop-motion animated series set in the world of Pokémon was announced earlier in the year. At the Anime Expo, we got some new footage plus a December 2023 release window.

The new series tells the story of a hotel concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon and the guests who come to visit. Non plays the role of Haru.

Beastars (Final Season)

Already announced to arrive in 2024, we got our first look at new character design artwork for the fourth and final season.

PLUTO

Coming to Netflix: October 26th

Masao Maruyama presented the upcoming highly anticipated manga adaptation PLUTO which is now confirmed to be coming to Netflix in late October 2023, as we’ve previously reported.

Netflix also provided an updated synopsis and new teaser trailer (embedded below) for the new series:

“A murder occurs in an orderly world where robots are unable to kill humans. The robotic Europol investigator Gesicht takes the case, but the mystery deepens when he finds no trace of a human at the scene of the crime. As he pursues the truth, Gesicht uncovers the most evil manifestation of hate that history ever seen, one that is bent on bringing destruction to the world…”

Also confirmed during Anime Expo 2023 were some of the voice actors who will feature in the forthcoming series.

Among the names to lend their voices include:

Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont Blanc

as Mont Blanc Koichi Yamadera as North No. 2

as North No. 2 Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando

as Brando Rikiya Koyama as Hercules

as Hercules Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon

as Epsilon Toshihiko Seki as Pluto

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Netflix US will be the streaming home of the new anime series from VIZ Media in July 2023, and Netflix globally will stream the new live-action adaptation from August 3rd.

Eiji Akaso & Kotaro Takata presented a new teaser trailer for the live-action movie at the panel as well as a new synopsis:

“Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an exploitative company where he suffers endless hours and harassment from his boss. Spending more days feeling dead than alive, he awakes to discover his town has been devastated and overtaken by zombies and suddenly feels excited at the prospect of not needing to go to the office anymore. Coming to the realization that he’d rather be eaten by zombies if he can’t do what he wants, Akira comes up with a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. What will become of him as he joyfully lives his life amid a zombie apocalypse?! Get ready for this zombie comedy for anyone stressed out by modern society!”

One Piece (Live-Action)

No new footage of the live-action series was displayed at AX2023 but we did get two snippets of information.

Firstly, the series’ new toys/action figures were teased for release from SHFiguarts and World Collectable Figure.

Secondly, at Netflix’s panel, it was confirmed that voice actors for the anime would be providing the Japanese dub for the upcoming live-action series due to release on August 31st, 2023.

Monkey D. Luffy – Mayumi Tanaka

Roronoa Zoro – Kazuya Nakai

Nami – Akemi Okamura

Usopp – Kappei Yamaguchi

Sanji – Hiroaki Hirata

“I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well. ONE PIECE is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who’ve never experienced ONE PIECE can become part of the family beginning with this show,” said Mayumi Tanaka.

For more on Netflix’s upcoming anime slate, keep an eye on our big preview of what’s coming up in the genre.