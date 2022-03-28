‘Spriggan’ Anime Series Adaptation is Coming to Netflix in June 2022

It’s been a couple of years since the announcement was first made that Spriggan was receiving an anime adaptation by Netflix. After an incredibly long wait, we can finally confirm that Spriggan season 1 is coming to Netflix in June 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Spriggan season 1 on Netflix.

Spriggan is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese sci-fi anime series and adaptation of the manga from author Hiroshi Takashige, and illustrator Ryōji Minagawa. The manga ran for a total of 11 volumes, first published in Weekly Shōnen Sunday in February 1989, and from 1992 to 1996 was published in Shōnen Sunday Zōkan.

The only previous adaptation of the Spriggan manga was in September 1998, when Studio 4°C adapted the story into a feature-length movie.

The latest adaptation is being produced by David Production and is being directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, who previously directed the Kiznaiver anime.

When is the Spriggan Netflix release date?

After months and months of waiting, we now have confirmation that the Spriggan reboot will debut on Netflix on Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

What is the plot of Spriggan?

Many years ago an ancient civilization once ruled the Earth but ultimately destroyed itself. Leaving messages to future generations to find, they detail how to use the powerful creations they used. Various factions begin to search for mysterious artifacts in the order to use them against their enemies. Standing in their way is the ARCAM Corporation and their elite squadron of soldiers known as Spriggans.

Who are the cast members of Spriggan?

Taking on the lead role of Yuu Ominae is Chiaki Kobayashi, who previously starred in Great Pretender as Makoto Edamura, and as Askeladd in Vinland Saga.

Youhei Azakami is the voice of Jean Jacquemondo, who will be a familiar voice to some as the voice of Deathpierce in Seven Deadly Sins.

Kenji Hamada, the voice of Killer Hawkins in One Piece, is the voice of Director Yamamoto. And, Ayumu Murase, the voice of Shouyou Hinata in Haikyu!! is Colonel MacDougall.

The remaining cast members are Yoshimasa, Hosoya, Ken Narita, and Mariya Ise, who portray the voices of Iwao Akatsuki, Kouichi Moroha, and Yoshino Somei, respectively.

Is the Spriggan movie available to stream on Netflix?

Sadly, none of the regions with Netflix, not even Japan, are currently streaming the Spriggan movie.

Depending on the success of the Spriggan series, Netflix may consider licensing the movie in the near future.

Are you looking forward to the release of Spriggan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!