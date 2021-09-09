What Time will ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 be on Netflix Globally?

Well, it’s that time again everybody, and this time for the last time. Lucifer season 6 which is going to be the final season is dropping on Netflix within hours. If you’re looking to either wake up early or stay up late to watch, here’s when you’ll need to be setting your alarms dependent on where you live in the world.

In case you didn’t know, season 6 is the final (for real this time) season of Lucifer. Netflix revived the show from season 4 onwards and while season 5 was meant to be a supersized final season, that decision was eventually reversed.

After a much shorter wait than expected, you’ll get to dance with the devil for the last time on September 10th, 2021 which is, of course, tomorrow.

Lucifer Season 6 Release Time Schedule by Time Zone

Netflix operates out of Los Angeles and adds new titles at 12:01 AM their time. Given that time isn’t the same around the world, you’ll need to get the correct conversion to learn when it’s coming where you live.

Below, you’ll find our conversion chart with GMT -7 listed first. For those in the UK, you’ll be able to watch from when you wake up whereas those in Australia will have to wait until the end of the day. Hard luck.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Lucifer Season 6 is not showing on Netflix Yet

Although Netflix adds new seasons consistently on the dot, you may not see the show come up immediately (although this is nowhere near as much a problem as it used to be). If it’s past the time listed above and Lucifer season 6 is still not available, here’s what you need to do.

Essentially you need to reload the Netflix app. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. If that’s not there, sign out and sign back in as it has the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again.

We’d recommend you try and take the final episodes of the season slowly given that once they’re done, they’re done. Of course, the smart option once you’ve finished all of season 6 is to start a rewatch!

Are you looking forward to season 6 of Lucifer hitting Netflix today or tomorrow? Let us know in the comments down below.