7 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in January 2023

A new month and indeed a new year means there’s lots to look forward to on Netflix. We’re back to recap our eight most anticipated new or returning movies to Netflix throughout the month of January 2023.

Like our previous versions of this post for prior months (check back for our December list here), we’ll split our picks into two halves. We’ll first tackle the global Netflix Originals before looking into some licensed movies headed to Netflix US (other regions will vary).

For a full deep dive into what new movies (and series) are coming to Netflix in January 2023, check out our full preview for the month.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in January 2023

Dog Gone (2023)

Coming to Netflix Globally:

Based on a book, this Rob Lowe movie is kicking off Netflix’s 2023 feel-good slate.

Per Netflix:

“The film follows a young man and his beloved dog who are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late.”

The movie is directed by Stephen Herek and stars Kimberly Williams-Pailsey, Susan Gallagher, and Soji Arai.

Jung_E (2023)

Coming to Netflix: January 20th

It feels like it’s been forever when it comes to waiting for Jung_E to release on Netflix. The highly anticipated Korean sci-fi movie comes from Climax Studio and features Kim Hyun-Joo’s and Ryu Kyung-Soo’s talents.

It’s set in the 2100s and sees the Earth uninhabitable following a civil war and the only way to end it hinges on cloning the brain of an elite soldier to create a robot mercenary.

The Pale Blue Eye

Coming to Netflix: January 6th

Based on the Louis Bayard novel, this Scott Cooper-directed movie features Christian Bale, playing the role of Augustus Landor, who has been hired to investigate a murder.

The movie currently sports a 66% on RottenTomatoes based on 64 reviews, with the Chicago Sun-Times concluding that Bale is the biggest reason to check it out.

If you want to watch this movie even sooner than its Netflix release, you’ll be able to find it in select cinemas starting from December 31st.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Coming to Netflix US: January 18th, 2023

The second major title to come to Netflix from the big Universal animation first-window deal will be the second Minions movie which itself is a spin-off to the Despicable Me franchise.

The sequel, which spawned a movement during the summer known as GentleMinions, was a smash at the box office.

Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin lend their voices to the movie which tells the untold story of one kids dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

Top Gun (1986)

Coming to Netflix US: January 1st, 2023

Ready to take to the skies? The classic movie Top Gun starring Tom Cruise returns to Netflix as part of the first-of-the-month arrivals from Paramount Pictures.

The first movie was last on Netflix just before Maverick hit theaters so if you’re looking to binge both movies in January, you’ll need both Paramount+ and Netflix given the sequel isn’t coming to the service anytime soon.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Coming to Netflix: January 1st

That’s especially the case when it’s Quentin’s directorial debut in this 1992 movie that stars Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, and Lawrence Tierney.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the cult movie:

“A group of thieves assemble to pull of the perfect diamond heist. It turns into a bloody ambush when one of the men turns out to be a police informer. As the group begins to question each other’s guilt, the heightening tensions threaten to explode the situation before the police step in.”

The Pez Outlaw (2022)

Coming to Netflix: January 19th

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix in January 2023 will be the documentary from directors Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel that looks into the illusive figure behind the 1990s smuggling of rare Pez dispensers into the United States from Eastern Europe.

What will you be checking out on Netflix in January 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.