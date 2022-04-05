Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2022

Netflix has a huge library of TV series in its Original lineup but some of the best entries are limited series. Also known as event series or mini-series, these shows only run for a single season seeking to tell their story in a succinct package.

The limited series is not a new concept but has been allowed to flourish with the proliferation of streaming services. Traditionally, networks needed shows to last for seasons and seasons to be cost-effective. Not every story needs to be told over years however but can’t be confined to a movie-length either.

We’re also excluding Wet Hot Summer which had two limited series added to Netflix and the two Haunting series from Mike Flanagan too as they’re linked in a sense.

25. What/If

Genre: Mystery, Anthology

Creator: Mike Kelley

Cast: Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Keith Powers

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Anthology series are always popular on Netflix and What/If starring Renée Zellweger proved the concept well even if it didn’t quite hit a home run every single episode.

Set across 10 episodes, the limited series takes a look at different morality tales and the effects even the smallest decisions take.

24. Inventing Anna

Genre: Biopic

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Shonda Rhimes’s second major project for Netflix came in the form of Inventing Anna. Based on the real-life figure that is Anna Delvey, Garner puts in a sublime performance as she swindles and works her way up the upper echelons of New York society.

While some argued the show would’ve been just as good in a movie format, the writing and acting keep you hooked from the word go.

23. Brand New Cherry Flavor

Genre: Horror

Created by: Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange

Released on Netflix: August 13th, 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Coming from Universal Television is Brand New Cherry Flavor which sees an aspiring film director set down her roots in 1990s Los Angeles but soon gets involved with a strange group.

The limited series runs for just under 6 hours in total and is a strange trip so be prepared for some weird stuff if you do dive in.

22. Clickbait

Genre: Crime

Created by: Tony Ayres and Christian White

Cast: Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Phoenix Raei

Released on Netflix: August 25th, 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.2

With a total runtime of just over six hours, this series follows a young family man by the name of Nick Brewer who is abducted in a Black Mirror-esque plot.

Filmed in Austrlia, the series was praised around the globe although its final episode is often a controversial subject in online circles.

21. The Eddy

Genre: Musical

Netflix Release Date: May 8th, 2020

Cast: André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Leïla Bekhti

IMDb Rating: 7.2

This French-American co-production is one of the most unheard-of limited series on Netflix. When it was released on Netflix, it wasn’t able to produce hardly any buzz and that’s reflected by the only couple thousand IMDb ratings.

The series follows a club owner in France and his ups and downs running a vibrant music venue.

20. Behind Her Eyes

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Netflix Release Date: February 17th, 2021

Cast: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Originating out of the UK, this mini-series follows a single mother who works part-time in a psychiatrist’s office. Her life soon spirals as she finds herself in an affair with her boss and best friends with his wife.

19. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker

Genre: Biopic

Netflix Release Date: March 20th, 2020

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Some of the best-limited series on Netflix have been based around strong female individuals and this series fits firmly in that category.

Starring Octavia Spencer, the series focuses on the trailblazing African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker who built an empire.

18. The Stranger

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Netflix Release Date: January 30th, 2020

Cast: Richard Armitage, Shaun Dooley, Siobhan Finneran

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Netflix is slowly working its way through the Harlan Coben collection of novels and The Stranger has been one of its best creations to date.

The mystery series follows Adam Price on his journey to find out exactly who his friends and family are after the appearance of a stranger.

17. Halston

Genre: Biopic

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu

Netflix Release Date: May 14th, 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Headlined by Ewan McGregor, this biopic sees the esteemed actor play the role of Halston a world-renowned business owner who created a fashion empire.

16. Hollywood

Genre: Drama

Created by: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Netflix Release Date: May 1st, 2020

Cast: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Part of Ryan Murphy’s expansive output deal with Netflix included this look back with a fictional twist at Hollywood’s golden years and several actors’ attempts to make it big.

As with all Murphy productions, it is dripping with style and while the ending may have rubbed some people the wrong way, the 7 episode limited series is a great example of what Murphy can produce.

15. The English Game

Genre: History, Sport

Netflix Release Date: March 20th, 2020

Cast: Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope

IMDb Rating: 7.6

For fans of fabulous British period dramas, give The English Game a punt even if you’re not necessarily a big fan of the glorious game.

It follows the invention of the globally renowned game we’re all familiar with today. It’s a short 6 episodes long but each is bursting with high quality from everything down to script to the incredible costumes.

14. The Liberator

Genre: War, Animation

Netflix Release Date: November 11th, 2020

Cast: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez

IMDb Rating: 7.6

When it comes to unique series, The Liberator certainly meets the bill and that’s probably why it may have been so hard to convince people to jump in.

The four-episode series is animated in a unique style that then sets out to tell the stories of some of the bloodiest battles in World War 2.

13. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Genre: Comedy

Netflix Release Date: November 25th, 2016

Cast: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson

IMDb Rating: 7.7

One of the earliest miniseries to come to Netflix was this special limited series of Gilmore Girls. The long-running comedy series had been long awaited for more episodes and Netflix was happy to oblige.

The series sees the return of the majority of the main cast and seeks to wrap up some of the existing story threads.

Four episodes in total were released with each one taking place in a different season of the year. Hopefully, this series isn’t the end to Gilmore Girls but for now, this limited series will serve us well.

12. Maniac

Created by: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi

Netflix Release Date: September 21st, 2018

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Maniac is one of the best-looking series on Netflix featuring a whacky mind-bending story and some of Hollywood’s top talent. Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in this aesthetically pleasing series that explores mature tones and some Black Mirror-esque concepts.

Despite being a limited series, Manic requires multiple viewings to fully appreciate its complexity, excellent writing, and the hidden storytelling details hidden within.

10. Alias Grace

Genre: Drama, Period-Drama

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2017

Cast: Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Rebecca Liddiard

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Nominated for a prime-time Emmy comes a biography period drama that Netflix picked up after its original airing on CBC in Canada. Based on the Margaret Atwood book of the same name, the series focuses on a young girl who is undergoing treatment and trial after the brutal murders of her employer.

The series is excellently produced and features stunning dialogue (no surprise, given the source material), and is still one of the best novel adaptations on Netflix right now.

9. Unorthodox

Genre: Drama

Created by: Anna Winger

Netflix Release Date: March 26th, 2020

Cast: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Since its release, Unorthodox has been an awards magnet thanks to the incredible performances and heart-tugging story.

It’s about a girl who flees from an arranged marriage hoping to begin a new life abroad.

8. Maya and the Three

Genre: Animation, Kids

Netflix Release Date: October 22nd, 2021

IMDb Rating: 8.2

This miniseries comes from the creator Jorge R. Gutierrez and is probably one of the most gorgeous Netflix Original animation titles Netflix has ever released.

The colorful and engaging series follows a princess embarking on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

7. Five Came Back

Genre: Documentary

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2017

IMDb Rating: 8.3

There’s plenty of mini docuseries on Netflix but we’ve consciously chosen not to include them on this list however we’re making an exception for Five Came Back, rightly or wrongly.

The three-part mini-series features new and old directors who look back at old archive footage from the frontlines of World War 2. It’s got plenty of big star names involved with Meryl Streep narrating and the likes of Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro being interviewed.

6. Godless

Genre: Western, Drama

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2017

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Ranking in many of 2017’s best-of lists around the web was Godless. The 7-episode Western had a rich narrative and shined thanks to its casting which included the likes of Jeff Daniels, Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scott McNairy, and Tantoo Cardinal.

As well as its multiple award nominations, the series also managed to pick up three Primetime Emmys. It’s set back in the late 1800s and follows a gang leader on the hunt and finds himself in a mining town run by a woman.

5. Unbelievable

Created By: Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman

Genre: Crime

Netflix Release Date: September 13th, 2019

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever

IMDb Rating: 8.4

This limited series is based on a true story and combines top talent with sublime writing to create a compelling 8 episodes that led to it getting nominated for 4 Golden Globes.

Throughout the show, you follow the investigation into one girl’s claim of being raped.

4. Maid

Genre: Drama

Created by: Molly Smith Metzler

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2021

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Based on a best-selling novel, this series was headlined by Margaret Qualley who plays a young mother who has fleed an abusive relationship and takes up the first job she can to help her and her daughter have a better future.

3. Midnight Mass

Created by: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Netflix Release Date: September 24th, 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Mike Flanagan has become in recent years the king of the horror TV genre with his Haunting entries but in 2021, we saw the release of Midnight Mass which is perhaps his most distinguished title to date.

Set on a remote island, we see the return of a young and charismatic priest to an island where some strange occurrences are happening.

2. The Queen’s Gambit

Genre: Drama, Sport

Created by: Scott Frank, Allan Scott

Netflix Release Date: October 23rd, 2020

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie, Bill Camp

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Of all the series on this list, it’s hard to think of a limited series that packed as much of a cultural punch as The Queen’s Gambit did.

The series details the life of Beth Harmon who from a young age was identified as being a chess genius and her rise to the top of her game.

1. When They See Us

Genre: Drama

Netflix Release Date: May 31st, 2019

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Reviews for this limited series from Ana DuVernay should speak for themselves with it being referred to as an “emotional rollercoaster” and Slate calling it a must-see TV series that’s “impassioned, worthy, and at times very moving. It is also regularly excruciating.”

The four-episode series seeks to retell the story of the Central Park Five who were wrongly convicted of crimes relating to the death of a woman. It seeks to document the 25-years that followed the incident that led to their eventual exoneration.