Most Popular Reality Series on Netflix Top 10s in 2022

Netflix has been moving heavily into the reality show space with their own slate of dating shows, competition series, and other titles, but which titles were the most popular in 2022? Using raw Netflix top 10 data, we can bring you the full global top 50 reality series of 2022.

The SVOD-tracking site FlixPatrol compiled this list, grabbing daily top 10s from 89 regions worldwide and assigning point values to each title that gets placed in the top 10s. After collecting the data and limiting to just reality series, we can bring you this list of the most popular reality shows.

Top 50 Most Popular Reality Shows on Netflix in 2022

What takeaways from the top reality list can we take then? Well, dating shows reign supreme at the top of the charts over competition shows and Kardashian-esque reality series focusing on individual or group lives.

The two dating shows Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle are the two clear winners in 2022, with Love is Blind picking up over 6,000 more points.

Aiding the dominance at the top of the charts is the fact Love is Blind and Too Hot To Handle both had two season drops throughout the year giving it more time to be in the top 10s around the world. Love is Blind was also boosted by receiving special episode drops too.

Love Is Blind (18889 points) Too Hot to Handle (12858 points) Is It Cake? (7406 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (7050 points) I Am Georgina (4892 points) Dubai Bling (4788 points) Selling Sunset (4420 points) Single’s Inferno (4204 points) Dated and Related (2751 points) Bling Empire (2716 points) The Circle (2301 points) Selling The OC (1360 points) Snowflake Mountain (1317 points) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (1213 points) Young, Famous & African (971 points) Instant Dream Home (882 points) The Mole (881 points) Indian Matchmaking (812 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (792 points) Rhythm + Flow: France (782 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (778 points) Queer Eye (761 points) Hype House (708 points) The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (703 points) Buying Beverly Hills (648 points) 28 Days Haunted (623 points) My Unorthodox Life (606 points) Get Organized with The Home Edit (574 points) Snack vs. Chef (492 points) Korea No.1 (444 points) Big Timber (388 points) Change Days (365 points) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (354 points) Floor is Lava (339 points) How To Build a Sex Room (265 points) Alone (229 points) Are You The One? (220 points) The Gentlemen’s League 2 (213 points) Blown Away (211 points) A Clean Sweep (202 points) The Iron Squad (189 points) Love Island (180 points) Love is Blind: Japan (170 points) Married at First Sight (134 points) Keeping Up with the Kardashians (114 points) The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition (111 points) Dream Home Makeover (101 points) Run for the Money (99 points) The Fisherman and the City (89 points) Love Island Australia (84 points)

Most Popular Reality Series on Netflix US in 2022

Love is Blind tops the charts of the US list, too. Still, there are some other notable differences, given that Netflix continues to license select reality series from the likes of History and Paramount Global.

You’ll also see The Great British Bake Off on this list which is exclusive to Netflix US and didn’t manage to get into the global list.

Otherwise, you’ll see similar US trends with the global list.

Love Is Blind (594 points) Alone (229 points) Too Hot to Handle (198 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (190 points) Is It Cake? (189 points) The Circle (167 points) Selling Sunset (143 points) Married at First Sight (134 points) Bling Empire (97 points) Queer Eye (94 points) The Great British Bake Off (79 points) Snowflake Mountain (77 points) Snack vs Chef (73 points) Selling The OC (68 points) Love Island (68 points) Dated and Related (54 points) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (47 points) Hype House (43 points) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (40 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (40 points) Get Organized with The Home Edit (35 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (34 points) Instant Dream Home (33 points) 28 Days Haunted (26 points) Buying Beverly Hills (24 points) Floor is Lava (24 points) The Mole (23 points) Indian Matchmaking (22 points) Blown Away (21 points) My Unorthodox Life (16 points) Soy Georgina (15 points) Big Timber (15 points) Drink Masters (12 points) Buy My House (10 points) Nailed It! (9 points) How To Build a Sex Room (7 points) Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (6 points) Single’s Inferno (5 points) Young, Famous & African (2 points)

