Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: October 22nd, 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of the Halloween season is finally available to stream on Netflix. More movies featured this week are a 90s throwback to high school in South Korea, a chilling crime-thriller based on a real-life crime, and Universal’s attempt at igniting a cinematic universe.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The School for Good and Evil (2022) N

Director: Paul Feig

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne

The School for Good and Evil novels has been entertaining a whole generation of teenagers and young adults. Plans for an adaptation go back to 2013 but it wasn’t until Netflix acquired the rights several years later that an adaptation would finally happen.

Two girls, Sophie, and Agatha, are swept away from their village and sent to attend a magical school that trains the future heroes and villains of fairy tales.

20th Century Girl (2022) N

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo, Kim Sung Kyung

The arrival of 20th Century Girl sees the Netflix debut of actress Kim Yoo Jung, one of South Korea’s most popular young actresses.

In 1999, 17-year-old Korean high school student Bo Ra is asked by her best friend, Yeon Du, to find out everything about her crush, Hyun Jin, while she goes to the US for heart surgery. But as Bo Ra begins to observe Hyun Jin, she begins to fall in love with him.

The Stranger (2022) N

Director: Thomas M. Wright

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Jada Alberts, Cormac Wright, Steve Mouzakis

The story of The Stranger is based on a real-life case from 2003 when a 13-year-old was kidnapped and killed. It took an extensive, and long undercover police operation to find the murderer, and to get him to confess to the crime.

A friendship forms between two strangers. For Henry Teague, worn down by a lifetime of physical labor, this is a dream come true. His new friend Mark becomes his savior and ally. However, neither is who they appear to be, each carries secrets that threaten to ruin them and in the background, one of the nation’s largest police operations is closing in.

Dracula Untold (2014)

Director: Gary Shore

Genre: Action, Draa, Fantasy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Art Parkinson, Charles Dance

Dracula Untold was one of the movies that were meant to kickstart Universal’s attempt at a cinematic universe and would feature some of Hollywood’s most iconic horror villains such as The Mummy, The Wolfman, Jekyll & Hyde, and Frankenstein’s Monster.

With his kingdom threatened by the Turks, the young prince Vlad Tepes is forced to take drastic measures, and become a monster if he is to save his people and protect his kingdom.

