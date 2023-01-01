Netflix Added 69 New Movies and Series for January 1st, 2023

Happy New Year! Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’ll be looking over all the new series and new movies that just touched down on the service to bring in the new year.
We should note that, on the whole, Netflix did have a net loss of titles today. In total, it lost 148 titles vs. the 69 new releases it added.
How does today’s haul compare to prior year’s January 1st additions (this can give you an indication as to how many titles Netflix is licensing):
- January 1st, 2022 – 85 new releases
- 2021 – 53 new releases
- 2019 – 114 new releases
Looking ahead, we've got your preview for the next 7 days and a full preview for the remainder of January 2023.
Before we dig into the full list, here are three things you should be watching today:
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 1st, 2023
Kaleidoscope (Limited Series – Watch in any order!)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Tati Gabrielle
Writer: Eric Garcia
Runtime: 50 mins
Giancarlo Esposito heads up this innovative new Netflix series that allows you to watch the show in any order. The series’ premise is that a big heist will be pulled off, and each episode is set before, during or after the heist itself.
Reviews have been positive thus far, with the show already carrying a 6.7 on IMDb, but there are very few critics reviews available at the time of publishing.
The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks
Writer: Mindy Kaling
Runtime: 30 min
Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. 8 wins & 26 nominations total
Netflix added several big new licensed shows to the service today with one that flew under most people’s radars (not ours, as we’ve got you covered) being all six seasons of Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project. That includes all the Hulu seasons, too, with this being the first time a Hulu Original has ended up on Netflix.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the show:
“Aiming to straighten out her complicated personal life, a top doctor seeks to overcome her obsession with romantic comedies and finding a soulmate.”
Rocky Movie Collection
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Sport
People rightly love when Netflix can license an entire movie franchise rather than select titles (looking at you, Transformers), and that’s the case with Rocky today with all five movies added today.
The franchise follows Rocky, a small-time Philadelphia boxer going nowhere, until an unbelievable shot to fight the world heavyweight champion lights a fire inside him.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added for January 1st, 2023
59 New Movies Added Today
59 New Movies Added Today
- Along Came Polly (2004) – PG-13 – English
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) – R – English
- Amr’s in Trouble (2019) – TV-14 – Arabic
- Astro Boy (2009) – PG – English
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Blue Streak (1999) – PG-13 – English
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) – R – English
- Chloe (2009) – R – English
- Closer (2004) – R – English
- Daddy Day Care (2003) – PG – English
- Fletch (1985) – PG – English
- Forrest Gump (1994) – PG-13 – English
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Gamer (2009) – R – English
- Grease (1978) – PG – English
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – R – English
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) – PG-13 – English
- Jerry Maguire (1996) – R – English
- King Kong (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Leap Year (2010) – PG – English
- Life (1999) – R – English
- Lion (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Minority Report (2002) – PG-13 – English
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) – PG – English
- Mousa (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic
- National Security (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Parenthood (1989) – PG-13 – English
- Play Misty for Me (1971) – R – English
- Reservoir Dogs (1992) – R – English
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – R – English
- Road to Perdition (2002) – R – English
- Rocky (1976) – PG – English
- Rocky II (1979) – PG – English
- Rocky III (1982) – PG – English
- Rocky IV (1985) – PG – English
- Rocky V (1990) – PG-13 – English
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Seabiscuit (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Sing Street (2016) – PG-13 – English
- The Aviator (2004) – PG-13 – English
- The Conjuring (2013) – R – English
- The Four Seasons (1981) – PG – English
- The Longest Yard (2005) – PG-13 – English
- The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English
- The Other Side of the Mountain (1975) – PG – English
- The Raid 2 (2014) – R – Indonesian
- The Stepfather (2009) – PG-13 – English
- The Sting (1973) – PG – English
- The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) – R – English
- The ‘Burbs (1989) – PG – English
- This Is 40 (2012) – R – English
- Top Gun (1986) – PG – English
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Twins (1988) – PG – English
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Wedding Crashers (2005) – R – English
- You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) – R – English
10 New TV Series Added Today
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Kaleidoscope (Limited Series – Watch in any order!) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) – TV-Y – English
- Monster (Season 1 – 30 Episodes) – TV-14 – Japanese
- New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English
- Old Enough! (Season 2) – TV-G – Japanese
- Public Enemy (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – French
- Survivor (Season 18) – TV-PG – English
- The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English
- The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
Netflix Top 10s for January 1st, 2023
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Wednesday
|Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
|Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
|2
|Emily in Paris
|White Noise
|Trolls
|3
|Treason
|Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
|Sonic Prime
|4
|The Recruit
|Trolls
|Sing 2
|5
|The Witcher: Blood Origin
|The Invitation
|Cocomelon
|6
|The Glory
|Bullet Train
|The Bad Guys
|7
|Alice in Borderland
|Sing 2
|Little Angel
|8
|Harry & Meghan
|Side Effects
|Bebefinn
|9
|The Circle
|After Ever Happy
|Dance Monsters
|10
|Sonic Prime
|The Bad Guys
|Hotel Transylvania 2
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.