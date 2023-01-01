Netflix Added 69 New Movies and Series for January 1st, 2023

Happy New Year! Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’ll be looking over all the new series and new movies that just touched down on the service to bring in the new year.

We should note that, on the whole, Netflix did have a net loss of titles today. In total, it lost 148 titles vs. the 69 new releases it added.

How does today’s haul compare to prior year’s January 1st additions (this can give you an indication as to how many titles Netflix is licensing):

January 1st, 2022 – 85 new releases

2021 – 53 new releases

2019 – 114 new releases

Before we dig into the full list, here are three things you should be watching today:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 1st, 2023

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series – Watch in any order!)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Tati Gabrielle

Writer: Eric Garcia

Runtime: 50 mins

Giancarlo Esposito heads up this innovative new Netflix series that allows you to watch the show in any order. The series’ premise is that a big heist will be pulled off, and each episode is set before, during or after the heist itself.

Reviews have been positive thus far, with the show already carrying a 6.7 on IMDb, but there are very few critics reviews available at the time of publishing.

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks

Writer: Mindy Kaling

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. 8 wins & 26 nominations total

Netflix added several big new licensed shows to the service today with one that flew under most people’s radars (not ours, as we’ve got you covered) being all six seasons of Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project. That includes all the Hulu seasons, too, with this being the first time a Hulu Original has ended up on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the show:

“Aiming to straighten out her complicated personal life, a top doctor seeks to overcome her obsession with romantic comedies and finding a soulmate.”

Rocky Movie Collection

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

People rightly love when Netflix can license an entire movie franchise rather than select titles (looking at you, Transformers), and that’s the case with Rocky today with all five movies added today.

The franchise follows Rocky, a small-time Philadelphia boxer going nowhere, until an unbelievable shot to fight the world heavyweight champion lights a fire inside him.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added for January 1st, 2023

59 New Movies Added Today

Along Came Polly (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) – R – English

– R – English Amr’s in Trouble (2019) – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic Astro Boy (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Blue Streak (1999) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Brokeback Mountain (2005) – R – English

– R – English Chloe (2009) – R – English

– R – English Closer (2004) – R – English

– R – English Daddy Day Care (2003) – PG – English

– PG – English Fletch (1985) – PG – English

– PG – English Forrest Gump (1994) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Gamer (2009) – R – English

– R – English Grease (1978) – PG – English

– PG – English I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – R – English

– R – English I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jerry Maguire (1996) – R – English

– R – English King Kong (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Leap Year (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Life (1999) – R – English

– R – English Lion (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Minority Report (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Mousa (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic National Security (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Parenthood (1989) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Play Misty for Me (1971) – R – English

– R – English Reservoir Dogs (1992) – R – English

– R – English Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – R – English

– R – English Road to Perdition (2002) – R – English

– R – English Rocky (1976) – PG – English

– PG – English Rocky II (1979) – PG – English

– PG – English Rocky III (1982) – PG – English

– PG – English Rocky IV (1985) – PG – English

– PG – English Rocky V (1990) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Seabiscuit (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sing Street (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Aviator (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Conjuring (2013) – R – English

– R – English The Four Seasons (1981) – PG – English

– PG – English The Longest Yard (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Other Side of the Mountain (1975) – PG – English

– PG – English The Raid 2 (2014) – R – Indonesian

– R – Indonesian The Stepfather (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Sting (1973) – PG – English

– PG – English The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) – R – English

– R – English The ‘Burbs (1989) – PG – English

– PG – English This Is 40 (2012) – R – English

– R – English Top Gun (1986) – PG – English

– PG – English Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Twins (1988) – PG – English

– PG – English Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Wedding Crashers (2005) – R – English

– R – English You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) – R – English

10 New TV Series Added Today

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Kaleidoscope (Limited Series – Watch in any order!) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Monster (Season 1 – 30 Episodes) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Old Enough! (Season 2) – TV-G – Japanese

– TV-G – Japanese Public Enemy (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Survivor (Season 18) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

Netflix Top 10s for January 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Wednesday Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical 2 Emily in Paris White Noise Trolls 3 Treason Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Sonic Prime 4 The Recruit Trolls Sing 2 5 The Witcher: Blood Origin The Invitation Cocomelon 6 The Glory Bullet Train The Bad Guys 7 Alice in Borderland Sing 2 Little Angel 8 Harry & Meghan Side Effects Bebefinn 9 The Circle After Ever Happy Dance Monsters 10 Sonic Prime The Bad Guys Hotel Transylvania 2

