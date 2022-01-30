New Indian (Hindi) Movies and Shows on Netflix: January 2022

A trio of ’90s movies starring Sunny Deol + two 2021 theatrical releases + a pair of Netflix Hindi Originals + a kids flick from 2015 = a slow start to 2022.

Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in January 2022.

All title marked with an N signifies that it’s a Netflix Original.

New Indian Movies on Netflix: January 2022

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Yograj Singh

Genre: Romantic Drama, LGBTQ | Added to Netflix: January 6

Bodybuilder Manu’s gym struggles for business until a gorgeous Zumba instructor named Maanvi starts teaching classes there. Manu and Maanvi fall in love, but their relationship falls apart when Manu reacts poorly to a confession from Maanvi. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a thoughtful exploration of what it really means to be strong and courageous.

Damini (1993)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 169 Minutes

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: January 18

A new bride witnesses her brother-in-law rape a housekeeper, but her husband is more concerned with protecting his family’s name. The bride turns to an alcoholic lawyer to help the injured woman receive justice. When it released, Damini (“Lightning“) was considered path-breaking for its progressive depiction of women’s issues, winning several awards as a result.

Dushmani (1996)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 163 Minutes

Director: Bunty Soorma

Cast: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala

Genre: Romance, Action | Added to Netflix: January 18

The feud between the Singh family and the Oberoi family has spanned generations. When Suraj Singh falls in love with Sapna Oberoi, it presents an opportunity to put an end to all the fighting. Given that Dushmani‘s subtitle is “A Violent Love Story,” that’s probably not how things work out.

Yodha (1991)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Rahul Rawali

Cast: Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sangeeta Bijlani

Genre: Drama, Action | Added to Netflix: January 18

Upstanding lawyer Karan (Sunny Deol) loses faith in the legal system when a judge who leads a double life as an underworld don has Karan’s journalist father murdered. Revenge ensues. The video (embedded below) for composer Bappi Lahiri’s catchy graveyard dance party anthem “Duniya Mein Jeena Hai To” is amazing.

Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty

Genre: Romance, Courtroom Drama | Added to Netflix: January 20

Rookie filmmaker Vasu is unable to enjoy the success of his movie’s release. First, a head injury suffered while defending his leading lady causes him to manifest an alternate personality. Then he’s accused of plagiarizing his film’s story from a fifty-year-old novel. But it turns out the new personality, the old novel, and Vasu share a connection to dramatic events from the past.

Motu Patlu: Khazaane Ki Race (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 75 Minutes

Director: Suhas Kadav

Cast: Saurav Chakraborty, Omee, Sankalp

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: January 22

Best buddies Motu and Patlu are in a race against a Super Don. Who will find the treasure first?

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 54 Minutes

Director: Saahil Chhabria

Cast: Kapil Sharma

Genre: Stand-Up Comedy | Added to Netflix: January 28

Popular comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma stars in his first stand-up special for Netflix: I’m Not Done Yet. Sharma mines the controversy caused by his drunk tweets to a politician for laughs and gets an assist from a member of the audience — his wife, Ginni.

New Indian Series on Netflix: January 2022

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: January 14

Vikrant is looking forward to a simple, happy life with his girlfriend, Shikha. But when he succumbs to his father’s pressure to take a job with a powerful local politician, Vikrant is drawn into the orbit of the pol’s troublemaking daughter, Purva. All of Vikrant’s future plans with Shikha go up in smoke when Purva takes a romantic interest in him.

