New Movies and Series on Netflix: September 23rd, 2022

Welcome to your weekend rundown of everything new on Netflix for September 24th (and September 23rd) where 19 new additions have hit the service. We’ll run through our top picks, the list of new releases, and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Not many new additions are planned for the weekend, but we will get lots of news via Netflix’s Tudum live event tomorrow night. The new additions we are getting over the weekend include the fifth and final season of Dynasty, Flower of Evil, and the final Fullmetal Alchemist movie.

On the removals front, it’s your last weekend to watch the Syfy series Dark Matter before it leaves on September 26th. Jason Statham’s Chaos leaves Netflix on Sunday.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 24th, 2022

Lou (2022)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Anna Foerster

Cast: Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Allison Janney

Writer: Maggie Cohn, Jack Stanley

Runtime: 107 min

This new action movie from Bad Robot and producer J.J. Abrams has received fairly mixed reviews thus far but there’s plenty of reasons to give it a try this weekend.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“A mysterious loner living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor’s little girl is kidnapped during a storm.”

Human Capital (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Marc Meyers

Cast: Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard

Writer: Stephen Amidon, Oren Moverman

Runtime: 98 min

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is among the cast for this recently released independent movie released by Vertical Entertainment and DirecTV Cinema.

The movie first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is about what happens when two families collide after their children begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident.

At the time of release, FilmThreat praised the performances and director, while the Los Angeles Times ultimately concluded that various storylines were gripping but petered out.

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Pratya Patong

Runtime: 60 mins

While Amazon recently covered this gripping real-world story, it couldn’t do so in the way that Netflix’s arguably more authentic version was able to.

How’s how Netflix describes the new six-episode miniseries:

“Inspired by the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth, and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world, as they fight against both nature and time to save them. From directors Baz Poonpiriya & Kevin Tancharoen, and writers Dana Ledoux Miller & Michael Russell Gunn and the team that brought you Crazy Rich Asians.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 23rd to 24th

14 New Movies Added

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Tyler Perry’s tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South.

– R – English – Tyler Perry’s tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South. ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original – R – French – The tragic killing of a young boy ignites an all-out war in the community of Athena, with the victim’s older brothers at the heart of the conflict.

– R – French – The tragic killing of a young boy ignites an all-out war in the community of Athena, with the victim’s older brothers at the heart of the conflict. Encrypted Letter (2008) – TV-14 – Arabic – A young man and his friends set out for the adventure of a lifetime after he inherits a clue to finding ancient treasures from his grandfather.

– TV-14 – Arabic – A young man and his friends set out for the adventure of a lifetime after he inherits a clue to finding ancient treasures from his grandfather. Excuse My French (2014) – TV-PG – Arabic – Assumed to be Muslim like many of his new public school peers, a young boy goes along with the misunderstanding, hoping to blend in with the crowd.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Assumed to be Muslim like many of his new public school peers, a young boy goes along with the misunderstanding, hoping to blend in with the crowd. Female Cousins (2012) – TV-MA – Arabic – Three young female cousins living with their grandmother pay a steep price for trying to sell the family palace when a curse transforms them into men.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Three young female cousins living with their grandmother pay a steep price for trying to sell the family palace when a curse transforms them into men. Human Capital (2019) – TV-14 – English – The romance of two teens, one wealthy and one middle-class, triggers tragedy when a risky financial investment and a hit-and-run ravage their families.

– TV-14 – English – The romance of two teens, one wealthy and one middle-class, triggers tragedy when a risky financial investment and a hit-and-run ravage their families. Lou (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese – While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

– TV-Y7 – Japanese – While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world. Taymour and Shafika (2007) – TV-14 – Arabic – Neighbors and childhood sweethearts Taymour and Shafika’s love is put to test when she’s appointed to be a minister and he becomes her bodyguard.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Neighbors and childhood sweethearts Taymour and Shafika’s love is put to test when she’s appointed to be a minister and he becomes her bodyguard. The Deal (2012) – TV-14 – Arabic – Determined to avenge the death of his brother, a police officer pursues a vendetta against a dangerous drug kingpin.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Determined to avenge the death of his brother, a police officer pursues a vendetta against a dangerous drug kingpin. The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

– PG – English – Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary. The Ghost (2007) – TV-14 – Arabic – A young man sets out to find the truth behind a murder and clear his name after he wakes up next to a dead body, unable to remember anything.

– TV-14 – Arabic – A young man sets out to find the truth behind a murder and clear his name after he wakes up next to a dead body, unable to remember anything. Transit Prisoner (2008) – TV-14 – Arabic – To escape a life behind bars, Ali makes a deal with a government general, unaware that one mission is not going to be enough to keep him off the hook.

– TV-14 – Arabic – To escape a life behind bars, Ali makes a deal with a government general, unaware that one mission is not going to be enough to keep him off the hook. Two Degrees of Murder (2017) – TV-MA – Afrikaans – A well-known Cape Town psychologist is forced to reconsider her intellectual and unemotional view of love as her life falls apart around her.

5 New TV Series Added

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme — and a cop wants to fight it.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme — and a cop wants to fight it. Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

– TV-PG – English – Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem. Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

– TV-MA – Swedish – The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth. Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Thai – A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.

– TV-14 – Thai – A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events. The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In this moving comedy, five friends plan a series of chaotic bucket-list challenges for their annual vacation after one of them learns she has cancer.

Netflix Top 10s for September 24th, 2022