New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 15th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week, and we expect there to be several more over the next few days, given the lineup. Here’s a rundown of the 12 new movies and series added to Netflix for August 15th, plus what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

As a reminder, this list is just for Netflix US (although some titles will be global if they’re labeled Netflix Original). This week, Netflix in the UK has had its own lineup of great new titles, including The Founder, The First Wives Club, Dear John, Daredevil, The Son of Bigfoot, and more.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes the Original titles The Monkey King and The Chosen One, plus the new Sony movie The Pope’s Exorcist hits tomorrow. You can find out what’s still to come to Netflix for the rest of August 2023 here.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix So Far This Week

Ballers (Seasons 1-5)

Number of episodes: 47

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, John David Washington, Donovan W. Carter

Writer: Stephen Levinson

Runtime: 30 min

The second major HBO show to come to Netflix in the US (and a handful of other regions) is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s drama that ran for five seasons. It sees the Hollywood megastar play the role of Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who still has grand ambitions in life

Untold: Hall of Shame (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Sports, Documentary

Director: Bryan Storkel

Runtime: 78 mins / 1h 18m

The third entry in Untold Volume 3 dropped on Netflix today and comes from the director of The Pez Outlaw, Holy Rollers, and The Bad Boy of Bowling.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Victor Conte’s name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.”

Eye of the Storm (2023)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Mandarin

Genre: Drama

Director: Chun-Yang Lin

Cast: Po-Chieh Wang, Jing-Hua Tseng, Hsueh Shih-ling

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Are you looking for a new international title to watch? Coming from Taiwan is this new movie that’s akin to Contagion and the real world we lived in just recently during the pandemic.

Here’s the logline for the new movie:

“A deadly virus outbreak puts a hospital in total lockdown, and various people trapped in the crisis must confront a deluge of agonizing choices.”

Although labeled a Netflix Original in some Asian territories, it’s been added to Netflix elsewhere (including the US) as a licensed title.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 15th, 2023

10 New Movies Added

Brotherly Love (2015) – R – English – A teen basketball star faces pressure to make it big, while his twin sister embarks on a risky romance and their brother is drawn into a street war.

– R – English – A teen basketball star faces pressure to make it big, while his twin sister embarks on a risky romance and their brother is drawn into a street war. Deuces (2016) – TV-MA – English – Assigned to go undercover to take down an impenetrable crime ring, a detective finds himself falling under the sway of its enigmatic leader.

– TV-MA – English – Assigned to go undercover to take down an impenetrable crime ring, a detective finds himself falling under the sway of its enigmatic leader. Eye of the Storm (2023) – TV-14 – Mandarin

– TV-14 – Mandarin Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Jared Freid sounds off on the highs and lows of being single at 37, from dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Jared Freid sounds off on the highs and lows of being single at 37, from dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. Kavacham (2018) – TV-14 – Telugu – Framed as a kidnapper and pursued by cops and criminals, an upstanding officer of the law goes on the run as he desperately tries to prove his innocence.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Framed as a kidnapper and pursued by cops and criminals, an upstanding officer of the law goes on the run as he desperately tries to prove his innocence. Paddington (2014) – PG – English – A lovable young bear from the jungles of Peru lands in London in search of a new home — and soon finds family while settling into city life.

– PG – English – A lovable young bear from the jungles of Peru lands in London in search of a new home — and soon finds family while settling into city life. Roja (1992) – TV-14 – Tamil – After marrying intelligence expert Rishi, Roja’s simple life takes a devastating turn when her husband is kidnapped by separatists in Kashmir.

– TV-14 – Tamil – After marrying intelligence expert Rishi, Roja’s simple life takes a devastating turn when her husband is kidnapped by separatists in Kashmir. The Trap (2019) – TV-MA – English – A man returns home to Atlanta to try and turn around his family’s struggling restaurant with the help of a new chicken recipe.

– TV-MA – English – A man returns home to Atlanta to try and turn around his family’s struggling restaurant with the help of a new chicken recipe. Untold: Hall of Shame (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Examine one of sports’ biggest steroid scandals via interviews with the head of BALCO lab, athletes suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs and more.

– TV-14 – English – Examine one of sports’ biggest steroid scandals via interviews with the head of BALCO lab, athletes suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs and more. Yuddham Sharanam (2017) – TV-14 – Telugu – When a suspected terrorist attack tears his family apart, a bright young man investigates on his own and uncovers a massive, dangerous conspiracy.

2 New TV Series Added

Ballers (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English – A retired NFL star tries to kick-start his financial management career by signing other players as clients — with big personalities and problems in tow.

– TV-MA – English – A retired NFL star tries to kick-start his financial management career by signing other players as clients — with big personalities and problems in tow. The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 4) – TV-Y – English – The top band for preschool kids, The Wiggles, entertains tots with spirited music, simple choreography and whimsical adventures.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for August 15th, 2023

