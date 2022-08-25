New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 25th, 2022

Eight new releases just touched down on Netflix for Thursday, August 25th in the United States. Here’s your rundown of everything new, plus we’ll dive into the top 10 movies, shows, and kids’ titles currently streaming.

Today is your last chance to watch Buster’s Mal Heart (2016) on Netflix because it leaves tomorrow. The movie stars Rami Malek and is about a man recalling events that made him into the troubled man he is today.

Looking ahead, nearly 100 movies are leaving Netflix on September 1st alone.

Tomorrow, you can look forward to watching Me Time, Partner Track, and the Korean action movie Seoul Vibe.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 25th, 2022

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Mikako Tabe, Lana Condor

Netflix has picked up another series featuring the adorable Rilakkuma, with his last appearance on Netflix being back in 2019.

This new 8-episode adventure sees the cuddly bear heading out to a theme park that will soon be closing down.

Fans of To All The Boys will recognize Lana Condor’s voice in the series that’s a beautiful Japanese-produced animated title.

Jobs (2013)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Joshua Michael Stern

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad

Writer: Matt Whiteley

Runtime: 128 min

In the last decade, there were two major Steve Job biopics and although most would argue Universal’s 2017 effort was the best, there’s still some merit to the 2013 entry starring Ashton Kutcher.

You’re no doubt familiar with one of the founders of Apple but if you need a refresher, this movie is a great entry.

At the time of release, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn said:

“The movie is constantly at war with attempts to provide an honest portrayal, almost as if its subject were reaching beyond the grave to steer any negativity back in the direction of a hagiography.”

That’s Amor (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino

Cast: Riley Dandy, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi, Daniel Edward Mora, Bryan Craig, Arlene Tur, Kimberley Drummond

Writer: John Ducey

Runtime: 96 min

As of late, Netflix has had a string of hits regarding its romantic titles, with Purple Hearts doing exceedingly well in the top 10s.

Hoping to continue that trend is That’s Amor which has gotten very little marketing from Netflix so far (not even an official trailer is available).

Here’s what you can expect from the rom-com, which is both in English and Spanish:

“After Sofia loses her job and breaks up with her boyfriend, it seems like life can’t get much worse — until her mom signs them up for a couples’ cooking class. But when dashing Spanish chef Matías walks in, things suddenly start to look up.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 25th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Jobs (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English That’s Amor (2022) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish The Delivery Boy (2018) – TV-14 – English – A teen criminal and a young sex worker forge an unlikely alliance during a night that forces them to confront painful pasts and crises of conscience.

– TV-14 – English – A teen criminal and a young sex worker forge an unlikely alliance during a night that forces them to confront painful pasts and crises of conscience. The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This documentary spotlights one of the most contentious deals in football history and the extraordinary player at the center of the storm: Luís Figo.

4 New TV Series Added Today

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Was Florence Cassez the mastermind of a kidnapping ring? Or a victim of corruption? This documentary examines one of Mexico’s most controversial cases.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Was Florence Cassez the mastermind of a kidnapping ring? Or a victim of corruption? This documentary examines one of Mexico’s most controversial cases. Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

– TV-Y7 – English – Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks! History 101 (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

– TV-PG – English – Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – Cuddly bear Rilakkuma has a day full of adventure, fun and friendship at a dessert-themed amusement park that’s about to close its doors forever.

Top 10 Movies, Shows and Kids Titles on Netflix for August 25th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Echoes Look Both Ways Sing 2 2 The Sandman Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist The Cuphead Show! 3 High Heat Day Shift Instant Dream Home 4 Never Have I Ever UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 Junior Baking Show 5 Stranger Things Sing 2 CoComelon 6 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star The Next 365 Days Inside the Mind of a Cat 7 Virgin River Uncharted Sam & Cat 8 Riverdale Inside the Mind of a Cat Henry Danger 9 Locke & Key Purple Hearts The Sea Beast 10 The Cuphead Show! The Gray Man The Thundermans

What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.