New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: November 15, 2024

Welcome to your weekly recap of everything new on Netflix. What a busy week it’s been. There’s been a deluge of new trailers, news for lots of titles, and a big haul of new releases. Wondering what to watch on Netflix this weekend and what’s new? We’re here to walk you through everything.

There are still a few big titles to come over the weekend. Close To You was released early, so tomorrow, we’ll just see Widow Clicquot and The Story of Pearl Girl drop. For everything else still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of November and even into December, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

When will the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Start?

One title we won’t mention below is the upcoming live event on Netflix that’ll see Mike Tyson square off against Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas. It’s a highly anticipated event, and we’ve answered all your burning questions, including providing a comprehensive time guide here. For those not wanting to dig through our answers, it’s streaming live at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. The main event won’t be until three hours in.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Western

Director: Jacques Audiard

Writer: Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Patrick DeWitt

Runtime: 122 min / 2h 2m

A surprise addition today with some serious star power. We’re talking about Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, and John C. Reilly, who all play incredible roles in this Western drama that sadly was a bit of a box office flop when it hit theaters six years ago and certainly has flown under my radar up until now.

Set in the 1800s, we follow Hermann Kermit Warm, who is trying to keep his money making methods secret by sending two notorious assassins to capture the Commodore who may expose and bring his empire down.

EMILIA PÉREZ (2024)

Rating: R

Language: Spanish

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Musical

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Writer: Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi

Runtime: 130 min / 2h 10m

Perhaps Netflix’s best shot at a top award at next year’s Oscars came out this week with the acquired Netflix Original movie EMILIA PÉREZ, which dropped on Wednesday. “A cartel boss makes an ambitious lawyer an offer she can’t refuse in this musical drama,” reads the official description of the new film, which has struggled to crack the top 10s in most regions.

The movie has already been highly reviewed across the board, and we added our own review to the chorus of praise that was landed at EMILIA PÉREZ’s door. We gave it a four-star rating out of five, concluding:

“The best part about Emilia Perez is that there is nothing quite like Emilia Perez. Always engaging, full of life, tragedy, and a genre flex or impressive set piece around every turn. Strong performances from the Fab 5 (tossing in an interesting Edgar Ramirez performance for dessert) with flowers to the production values on a very modest budget. It is the best Netflix film of the year so far and the best chance for an acting win at the Oscars since Laura Dern won back in 2020.”

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Number of episodes: 42

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn

As we first scooped, Netflix has acquired both the NBC and Peacock seasons of the well-reviewed albeit under-watched comedy sitcom. Created by Michael Patrick O’Brien, the series ran for four seasons in total before getting unceremoniously canceled, with the plot revolving around a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and is forced to become a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

Note: You can find a full list of new releases on Netflix this week, including YouTube trailers, posters, more info about the cast and crew, and a full synopsis on our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

24 New Movies Added This Week

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English A Balloon’s Landing (2024) – TV-MA – Mandarin

– TV-MA – Mandarin Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Close to You (2023) – R – English

– R – English Clown (2014) – R – English

– R – English Dheepan (2015) – R – Tamil

– R – Tamil Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English EMILIA PÉREZ (2024) Netflix Original – R – Spanish

– R – Spanish Fast & Furious (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Fast & Furious 6 (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Fast Five (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Focus (2015) – R – English

– R – English Hot Frosty (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (2022) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English My Boo (2024) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Rob Peace (2024) – R – English

– R – English The Fast and the Furious (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Lost Children (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish The Lost City (2022) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Sisters Brothers (2018) – R – English

– R – English Un/Happy For You (2024) – TV-MA – Tagalog

– TV-MA – Tagalog Viral (2016) – R – English

14 New TV Series Added This Week

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Antarctica (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Arcane (Season 2 – Act I) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Cobra Kai (Season 3 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (Season 1 ) – TV-14 – Chinese

– TV-14 – Chinese One Hundred Years with Juan Rulfo (Season 1) – TV-PG – Spanish

– TV-PG – Spanish Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Sisters’ Feud (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish SPRINT (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English The Graham Norton Show (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Mothers of Penguins (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3) – TV-Y7 – English

1 New Mobile Game Released This Week

The Rise of the Golden Idol (Available on iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

It’s too early for Christmas movies. Well, at least in my book, it is, but clearly not for others, with Meet Me Next Christmas taking home the biggest haul of points from the Netflix top 10s this week, beating out Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets, which is still going strong. Our top pick from last week’s new arrivals, The Lost City, also pulled in a decent haul of points.

Meet Me Next Christmas (70 points) The Secret Life of Pets (59 points) The Lost City (50 points) Focus (48 points) Just Go with It (44 points) Martha (39 points) Harold and the Purple Crayon (35 points) Sing (21 points) Hot Frosty (20 points) Time Cut (20 points) Let Go (13 points) Rob Peace (10 points) Don’t Move (7 points) Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2 points) The Infiltrator (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Outer Banks takes home the top spot this week after a controversial second batch of episodes. That narrowly beat out Netflix’s companion documentary series that introduces the big fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Outer Banks (79 points) Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (68 points) The Diplomat (52 points) Arcane (52 points) Investigation Alien (50 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (37 points) Beauty in Black (34 points) The Cage (17 points) Nobody Wants This (14 points) This Is the Zodiac Speaking (14 points) The Great British Bake Off (10 points) Gossip Girl (6 points) Dan Da Dan (5 points) The Manhattan Alien Abduction (2 points)

Note: All top 10 data is provided by FlixPatrol, which assigns point values to each movie and series featured in the daily top 10s.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.