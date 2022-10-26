New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: October 26th, 2022

Welcome to another daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where 6 new movies and shows are now available to watch. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s trending for October 26th, 2022.

Today is your last chance to watch the romantic comedy Begin Again on Netflix. That stars Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley. Over the weekend, we’ll see the departure of Wanted, the excellent Netflix Original Australian series.

Sticking with what’s new for a minute longer, if you’re looking for a list of all the new horror movies available on Netflix globally (and US-specific licenses), we’ve just updated our guide to new horror on Netflix.

Full List of New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 26th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

Hellhole (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini's treasure from Milan's fascist headquarters.

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Captains (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – From heartbreak to triumph, this docuseries follows six football captains and their teams as they vie for a qualifying spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Ali Road (Season 2) – TV-14 – Arabic – In the 1940s, the Kuwait-India trade route paves the way for a friendship between two merchants, but their bond is tested when one of them gets greedy.

Another two episodes of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities hit Netflix today. The two episodes include:

The Autopsy – A seasoned sheriff investigates a dead body in the woods and calls on an old pal, a medical examiner, to help piece together a series of chilling events.

– A seasoned sheriff investigates a dead body in the woods and calls on an old pal, a medical examiner, to help piece together a series of chilling events. The Outside – Longing to fit in at work, awkward Stacey begins to use a popular lotion that causes an alarming reaction, while an unnerving transformation takes shape.

Netflix Top 10s for October 26th, 2022 on Netflix US

